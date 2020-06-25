DPHSS names 30 businesses airmen visited

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has released a list of establishments affected by the ongoing case involving COVID-19-positive airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force Base.

A total of 30 businesses, mostly restaurants, were identified as being related to the Andersen Air Force Base cluster, and residents are asked to monitor their health. A testing date and site for next week will be announced.

DPHSS listed the following establishments that were visited in June:

• Agat: Taco Shack

• Tumon: Yokozuna, Vitale’s Italian, Uomaru Honten, TGI Fridays, Snow Monster, Primo Pizzakaya, Outback Steakhouse, Ohana Beach Club, Meskla Dos, Jamaican Grill, Hambros, Guam Reef Hotel, Gogiyo, Fuji Ichiban Ramen, Eggs N Things, Coffee Beanery, Circle K, Burger King, Ban Thai Restaurant, ABC Store- Grand Plaza Hotel, ABC Store- Pacific Place Building

• Tamuning: Kmart, King's Restaurant

• Dededo: Ben N Yan’s

• Piti: Sumay Bar and Grill

• Talofofo: Jeff’s Pirate’s Cove

• Santa Rita: Taco Bell

• Hagåtña: Paradise Fitness, Mosas Joint

To date, there have been a total of 226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, 174 released from isolation, and 47 active cases on Guam.

The disclosure of the establishments, some of which were already reported in the media, has one businessman worried.

Jeff's Pirates Cove owner Jeffrey Pleadwell said business was already down 50% because of COVID-19 limitations, and has now been reduced drastically as people believe the restaurant's employees have the disease because certain airmen visited the place.

Pleadwell said he received a call from one of three airmen whom he talked to on June 12, telling him that "none of them proved positive" of COVID-19.

While the visit to his restaurant happened two weeks ago, he said he found out only this week through the media, not from Public Health.

Another business, Outback Steakhouse, said it is aware it has been listed as part of Public Health's contact tracing.

"We are following all directives and testing protocols from DPHSS including testing of all employees," the restaurant stated.

There are no positive cases among their staff, Outback added.

"Outback considers the health and well-being of its employees and customers our highest priority and will continue to take every precaution possible to prevent the spread of COVID 19, including daily employee wellness and temperature checks and fully sanitizing all our contact areas and dining areas after every customer," the restaurant stated.

The department notes that establishments have been practicing safety measures and Public Health has assessed some of the locations to be low-risk, but out of an abundance of caution, the public is being notified of all locations involving the Andersen cluster.

The recent events surrounding COVID-19-positive Air Force personnel drew concern from some lawmakers Wednesday, during a budget hearing with Public Health.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who holds legislative oversight on health matters, questioned the time it took to learn from the military of those establishments the airmen visited. She asked Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey whether that is tolerable.

"Is that what we should expect? A 10-day response to even know where they've been, as opposed to something quicker, and we should know immediately what our potential exposure has been," Terlaje said.

Part of the delay, according to Unpingco-DeNorcey, was that the military was conducting its own contact tracing. When Public Health first found out of the first positive case, the department acted aggressively, the director said.

Sen. Joe San Agustin said it was "quite obvious" that checks were not taking place on base, as he queried Unpingco-DeNorcey about the screening process coming into Guam.

According to Andersen Air Force Base, all arriving military personnel must first obtain medical clearance from their home station to be eligible for deployment. On arrival, personnel are placed on a 14-day restriction of movement, either on base or at a medically cleared facility off base. This information was given to the Post on June 19. However, a couple days later, Unpingco-DeNorcey confirmed the airmen violated the restriction on their movement.

A total of 127 individuals have been tested on the military side of things. Thirty-five airmen from one unit and two Air Force health care workers from another unit have tested positive.

The airmen were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel when they arrived on May 25, and on the local side, one hotel employee tested positive. Another person tested positive from quarantine, according to Unpingco-DeNorcey.

Guam AG accuses military of withholding information

Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho is accusing the military of refusing to provide information DPHSS needed to determine whether public protocols were followed regarding the controversy surrounding airmen deployed to Andersen.

Everyone arriving into Guam should sign quarantine orders issued by Public Health and the department is also supposed to be notified by the Department of Defense when arriving service members are staying off-base, according to the AG.

"We have learned that the breakdown in protocol may go beyond a few service members eating at restaurants while they were supposed to be quarantined," Camacho stated in part to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes on Wednesday.

"We believe that the military is refusing to provide necessary information to DPHSS to determine whether or not protocol was followed," he added later.

The military has instead provided general information, according to Camacho, and he hopes the military would be forthcoming with information that would confirm there was not a systematic failure to follow local rules.

What Guam is left with are actions that resulted in the spread of COVID-19 and endangered the community, the attorney general said.

"This is unacceptable. No one is above the law, not even the military. Our office will continue to fully investigate these allegations and work to hold the right people accountable," Camacho added.

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes first wrote to Camacho on Monday, after learning that airmen deployed to Andersen reportedly violated a restriction on their movement.

Camacho initially responded on Tuesday, stating that his office contacted the Department of Public Health regarding the alleged violations but at that point, nothing had been referred to his office.

With the AG's follow up on Wednesday, Barnes wrote to Rear Admiral Menoni, commander of Joint Region Marianas, expressing her displeasure at the military's purported actions.

"I have requested that the attorney general uphold the laws of Guam pertaining to individuals who violated off-base quarantine protocol. Not only have the livelihoods of our residents been jeopardized, and even possibly the reopening date of our economy – but scarce government resources are now being expended to clean up the mess that has been created," Barnes wrote in part.

The Post had reached out to Joint Region and Andersen for comment. A response was pending as of press time.

"I was part of that call ... We assessed and we clearly, clearly did what we can to get more information. And we also asked permission so we can get our team out there to start the investigation," she added.

"I know that you are concerned about this. I'm hoping from the very upper levels we get this settled. It's just not satisfactory," Terlaje commented during the hearing.