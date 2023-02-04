DPHSS: 'Nature is playing catch-up'

Local officials are reporting 42 potential cases of hand, foot and mouth disease on island out of the Guam Department of Education in the past several weeks, saying a large part of the spike has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, 15 cases have been confirmed, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The spike seen with HFMD is trending similarly to other infections which have reemerged since the community began to socialize again.

“COVID-19 kind of changed a lot of the scenery that we normally have. When I talk to parents with newborns, I tell them to expect anywhere from five to 10 infections a year normally for the first two years of life unless they go to day care, more like 10 to 20 infections,” Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS chief medical officer, said. “When COVID-19 hit, that stopped because people were staying at home, social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask.”

The COVID-19 pandemic reached Guam in March 2019 and a local health emergency continued through 2022. During that time period the spread of germs was minimal, according to Leon Guerrero, but now lifestyles are pretty much back to “normal.”

“We’re playing catch-up now, so hand, foot and mouth disease is a very contagious disease, usually people pick it up when they are less than 5 years of age, day care centers, or whatever. But because we’ve had four years of no HFMD, it's the reason why we are seeing a lot. Nature is playing catch-up with us,” Leon Guerrero told The Guam Daily Post.

Risk from no contact

And it’s not just the toddlers and the preschoolers catching hand, foot and mouth disease, Leon Guerrero said, it’s older siblings.

He said the rise in the number of cases doesn’t mean immunity has weakened.

“it’s not so much that our immune system is weaker, it’s just never had contact with it. When the islands were first being discovered by the Europeans, some diseases went rampant,” he explained. “So, all these kids that were born before, pre-COVID-2019, a lot of them have had exposure to this disease, so they tend not to have hand, foot and mouth disease.”

He said, while he was at the DPHSS Southern Community Health Center, he saw 20 potential cases in the span of two weeks.

“It was usually like a family of three, a family of four or family of five. These were people that did not have it because of COVID-19, were not exposed to the virus, since it’s so contagious, they got it,” he said.

Fever, sore throat and loss of appetite, painful sores in mouth, red rash on palm of hands, feet or buttocks are some of the symptoms that present in hand, foot and mouth disease

There’s no treatment for HFMD, the disease just needs to run its course, the doctor said.

People who suspect they have caught it, Leon Guerrero said, should “stay home.”

To prevent HFMD, DPHSS suggests the following: