DPHSS: New position oversees child care facilities’ compliance

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services will be holding child care facilities accountable with the creation of a new position: child care compliance officer.

The position is listed as classified under the Division of Children’s Wellness Bureau of Child Care Services, which was established in October 2021 through Executive Order 2021-26.

“The creation of the CCCO position is essential to meet the needs of DCW to ensure the compliance of all local child care licensing requirements and child care development fund federal mandates for over 150 existing child care facilities (and) programs in our territory,” the Department of Administration stated in a memorandum.

"Distinguishing that the need is greater on the enforcement and compliance aspects as opposed to licensing activities, BCCS and department leadership felt it necessary to propose the new child care compliance officer position that would primarily focus on such activities," Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post.

The position was created in anticipation of the needs of the Division of Children’s Wellness related to child care programs, which have seen an infusion of local and federal government investments.

“It is anticipated that this number will increase upwards of 200 child care programs by the end of fiscal year 2023,” the DOA memo stated.

San Agustin added: "This influx would require additional personnel in order to adequately respond to the output of a more unified and focused effort to serve, support and protect our island’s children. We anticipated that child care enforcement caseloads would increase due to combining efforts within BCCS and the expected significant response to local child care initiatives."

Prioritizing compliance and enforcement in child care facilities and programs, the officer will monitor and regulate, as well as conduct extensive investigation activities, support services, training and follow-up activities for licensed and license-exempt child care programs.

Oversight

The child care compliance officer will have oversight over the following child care programs:

• Licensed child care facilities.

• Licensed group child care homes.

• Registered after-school programs.

• Registered relative child care providers.

• Registered in-home child care providers.

• Registered seasonal child care programs that service children ages 0-13.

According to Public Health, which sent the request for the creation of the new position to DOA, the child care compliance officer will be responsible for leading islandwide regulation and quality assessment of child care providers.

“Alike to the social services licensing officer, this new position will develop, utilize and implement a system to evaluate providers of services. However, the child care compliance officer’s functions will prioritize compliance and enforcement specifically toward child care facilities and programs,” Public Health Director San Agustin stated in a memo to DOA.

The nature of the work involves a complex technical enforcement aspect to ensure compliance with laws and regulations governing Guam.

The compliance officer will oversee an islandwide health and safety assessment of child care facilities to approve or deny licensure, develop a system for monitoring existing centers to ascertain compliance and health and safety of children and caregivers, and conduct on-site inspections and necessary investigations to ensure compliance.

To qualify for the position, applicants must possess two years of experience involving activities in child care programs, child care center, family care programs or other closely related work; and be a graduate from a recognized college or university with an associate degree in behavioral sciences or early childhood education, or the equivalent.

DOA approved the position on Feb 12.