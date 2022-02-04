DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center clinic closed from noon to 5 p.m.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is closing the Northern Region Community Health Center clinic from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, for cleaning and disinfection.

However, officials said COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination outreach held at the NRCHC will continue normal operations.

Testing hours are from 9 a.m.-noon by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (671) 635-7525/6. Vaccination hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment for vaccination, please call (671) 635-4418/7400 or register online at tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.