Starting at 11 a.m. on Liberation Day, the Department of Public Health and Social Services is kicking off its “Liberation Day Immunization”.

The event runs through 6 p.m. at the Micronesia Mall. This liberation day event is organized by DPHSS in collaboration with the Guam National Guard.

Today, the first 500 hundred Guam residents to receive their second shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J3) vaccine will receive a $20 gas coupon.

This Liberation Day vaccination clinic is in line with the government's goal of vaccinating 80% of Guam's adult population by today.

On Tuesday night, the eve of Liberation Day, the Joint Information Center reported that 94,216 or 78.49% of adults had received either both doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, or the single-dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen.

“As we remember our liberation, I thank you for choosing to get the COVID-19 vaccine today. We at DPHSS are saying ‘thank you’ for helping towards ending this pandemic,” said DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin.

DPHSS reminds residents to go out and get immunized to keep our community safe, the press release states.

To learn more about immunization, call 671-735-7143 or visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinateGU or https://getimmunizedguam.org/ or http://dphss.guam.gov/immunization-program/