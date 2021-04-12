Residents have delayed seeking treatment for health issues unrelated to COVID-19 because of community quarantine and out of fear of catching the virus if they leave home, a Department of Public Health and Social Services official said April 5.

As a result, there's an increase in the number of people now seeking treatment, according to Chima Mbakwem, medical operations chief at DPHSS.

Mbakwem was responding to media questions during the governor's virtual signing of a proclamation declaring April 5 to 9 as National Public Health Week.

COVID-19 dominated public health and medical concerns in 2020. Now that Guam's number of COVID-19 cases is much lower, people are starting to see medical providers.

"So we're just seeing those people coming out to seek treatment now. The numbers looked high in the beginning but later down the line, it will trickle down to what we've been dealing with in previous years," Mbakwen said. "So there's an increase, but it's not because of any other thing but just delayed diagnosis."

Four in 10 U.S. adults reported avoiding medical care because of concerns related to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which conducted a survey in 2020.

The CDC said, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, people who experience a medical emergency should seek care without delay.

Guam Public Health is working with different programs and agencies to provide the services that residents need, Mbakwem said.