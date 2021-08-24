DPHSS officials visit schools to observe, improve safety

Department of Public Health and Social Services officials are out visiting public schools in an effort to see how COVID-19 mitigation efforts can be improved in the school setting.

John F. Kennedy High School, Tamuning Elementary School and Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School were visited Monday as part of the walk-through, said Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

Students have been in school for more than a week, adjusting to the COVID-19-aware learning environment.

As schools prepared for the school year, Public Health provided guidance on health and safety measures to be implemented in school settings.

The Public Health guidance, combined with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, resulted in GDOE developing 10 strategies in its approach to COVID-19 mitigation. The opening of schools was predicated on measures like wearing a mask, sanitizing and social distancing, to ensure the safety of students from exposure to COVID-19 on school grounds.

"Along with our CDC advisor we went out to schools and observed how these mitigation plans are being followed, and if there is anything that we are observing that may need reinforcement we take notes, and our plan at Public Health is to observe and make more recommendations," Carrera said.

Any areas that need strengthening would be identified by Public Health and recommendations would be made to the school, but first impressions of the schools visited Monday left Public Health officials impressed with students and teachers.

"We are seeing a lot of compliance among students – all of them were wearing a mask, there wasn't a single student that we noticed that wasn't wearing a mask," Carrera said. "So we are very impressed that our student population is very much in agreement with the requirement of wearing a mask to schools."

Room for improvement

There were some areas in need of improvement.

"We are going to go back and sit down. These are just standard recommendations that Public Health can make for some schools, and it's not to punish schools and make them think that they are not following protocol. I think this is just something that we can come together at the table and improve upon certain procedures," Carrera said.

On Aug. 12, schools opened their doors to nearly 28,000 students who chose to return to the classroom for in-person instruction. This is the first time GDOE and Public Health officials have put the measures to the test in this capacity.

While GDOE did implement the measures during the tail end of last school year, classroom enrollment then was only a fraction of the current numbers.

"This time, most students are in face-to-face, so we wanted to make sure we came to the table and provide a bunch of mitigation measures, and so we are doing our best – especially now that the school year just started – to make those recommendations," Carrera said.

'A good sample of schools'

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the effort to stop the spread within the schools has become more urgent as students under the age of 12 are not vaccine-eligible and many GDOE parents are calling for schools to revert to distance learning in light of Guam COVID-19 Area Risk Score reaching an all-time high of 10.4 this year.

"Hopefully, we can get a good sample of schools we can visit – there are a lot of schools, and site visits do take time – but if we can get a good amount of schools we can visit in terms of public and private so we can see what types of mitigation measures there are, what types of protocols they follow, and then perhaps put in place standard recommendations, I think we can go from there," Carrera said.

The schools visited Monday were at the recommendation of GDOE. Carrera said, "we wanted to ensure that it was a variety of schools involved, whether it's a large school or high school or a smaller school."

Public Health officials will also be visiting private schools, charter schools and higher learning institutions. There is no plan at this time to see how mitigation efforts are playing out in school buses as students are transported to and from school.

"We also work very closely with DPW," Carrera said. "We have been very successful in terms of making sure that any time during a positive case we also work with DPW to get any of the listings – where or which bus a student may be riding."

Carrera was clear that the visits to schools are not part of COVID-19 mitigation compliance inspections.

While unannounced compliance and sanitary inspections at schools are also being carried out regularly by the Division of Environmental health, Carrera said, the last time a COVID-19 mitigation inspection was carried out was last school year. At the time Public Health found no violations.