Local public health officials on Thursday said the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 seems to get more young children sick compared to previous variants although data is still preliminary. They urge the public to get fully vaccinated or get the booster shot.

The first omicron case was confirmed in the U.S. on Wednesday.

On Monday, Guam sent 73 new specimens to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for genome sequencing to identify the current variants on the island, Department of Public Health and Social Services Chief Public Health Officer Chima Mbakwem said at a Thursday COVID-19 briefing.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, and DPHSS territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky said studies are still ongoing about the transmissibility and characteristics of the omicron variant.

But Leon Guerrero said there are some preliminary information available.

"There's still a lot of studying ongoing but there are some hints out in South Africa anyway. There’s increased risk of hospitalizations in children with this new variant," Leon Guerrero said. "Whether that pans out to Europe or whether it pans out to the U.S. and or Guam, we don't know yet, but it is concerning that it seems it’s to be, making more children hospitalized, so more sick than the previous variants."

Leon Guerrero and other DPHSS officials said right now, the best things that residents can do to protect themselves from COVID-19 is continue wearing masks, properly wash their hands, watch their distance, stay home when sick, and get fully vaccinated or get the booster shots.

At this point, Guam's community and travel restrictions remain the same, DPHSS officials said.

However, in the event the White House or the CDC recommends stricter testing rules for all travelers as one omicron case has been confirmed in the U.S., then Guam will implement them as well but with the option of tailoring them to the island situation, Mbakwem said.

The Biden administration is expected to announce a new requirement for everyone entering the U.S. to be tested one day before boarding flights, regardless of their vaccination status or country of departure.

Another requirement being considered is that all travelers get retested within three to five days of arrival.

No October results yet

Mbakwem said DPHSS sent 73 specimens to the CDC on Nov. 29, the results of which would identify the variants present on Guam.

"It also helps us in case investigation...to have an idea about what is going on within the community so it has always been part of what we have been doing from the beginning so while we have the new variant staring at us in the face, we continue to send the specimens for genome sequencing," he said.

The CDC, as of Thursday morning, had yet to send the genome sequencing results from the samples that DPHSS sent in October, DPHSS officials said.

No change

As for travel rules, nothing has changed since the governor's pre-Thanksgiving order easing more restrictions after the summer surge subsided.

Right now, fully vaccinated international travelers to Guam, in compliance with CDC recommendations, are required to show proof of negative PCR test result collected no more than three days prior to departure, or a valid negative antigen test result collected a day prior to boarding a flight to Guam.

Unvaccinated travelers go through the same rules, and are required to undergo quarantine at a government facility.

Most deaths among unvaccinated

Pobutsky said in 2021, only 15% of 140 deaths occurred among those who were fully vaccinated.

In the past three weeks, she said, all COVID-19-related deaths were among the unvaccinated people.

COVID-19 related deaths have continued to go down, DPHSS graphs show, although they didn't include the three new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 266.

Pobutsky also said case rates among the unvaccinated are close to three times higher than among the vaccinated.

She noted a small increase in case rates among the unvaccinated.

DPHSS officials said it would take more days to see whether the Thanksgiving holiday resulted in cluster cases.

300,000 tests

DPHSS research and technical systems analyst Vince Campo reported that Guam has cumulatively conducted 300,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Nearly 84% of those tests were molecular tests, such as the Abbot ID now, and the rest are molecular tests such as the Abbot BINAX Now, DPHSS said.

In the last 30 days, an average of 430 tests were performed.

That's a decrease from the more than 1,000 daily tests when Guam saw a summer surge fueled by the highly virulent delta variant.

Guam's positivity rate continues to fall to 2.5% of all tests, DPHSS said.

Moreover, Guam's COVID-19 cases have fallen to less than 20 a day on average and the COVID-19 area risk score is less than 1. It was 0.6 as of Wednesday.

This story will be updated.