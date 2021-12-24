Guam will soon have its own machine that can confirm the presence of omicron or any other variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which ordered the $25,000 machine.

It's a smaller version of the machine that performs genome sequencing to identify COVID-19 variants, which is key in making quick and informed public health decisions.

Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson, on Thursday said the department expects the machine to arrive sometime in January, at which time it would still need to be calibrated. Additionally, to be able to use the machine, the DPHSS laboratory will need to be retrofitted, among other things.

Laboratory personnel also need to undergo training to use the machine, Carrera said.

The machine could start working to identify COVID-19 variants in Guam by February, she added.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and DPHSS officials said it's just a matter of time before the omicron variant, which is now responsible for most new infections in the states, reaches Guam, if it's not already here.

But there's no laboratory confirmation yet of omicron's presence on island, other than officials pointing to Hawaii, where an omicron variant was confirmed in a person with no travel history.

The estimated $25,000 price tag includes not only the machine but also the supplies needed to use it, including reagents, Carrera said.

While waiting for the machine to get here, DPHSS continues to send specimens off island for testing, including 56 samples sent recently to Atlanta and Hawaii.

Dr. Bob Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, on Wednesday said the department is "in the process of acquiring the machine that could do the genome sequencing," not only for Guam but also for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and other Pacific islands.

DPHSS has received federal grants to improve its pandemic response, which was used to buy the small version of the machine, Carrera said.

A long wait

For nearly two years now, DPHSS has been sending specimens to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for genome sequencing, but it takes a long while for local officials to receive the results.

For example, by the time DPHSS received confirmation of the presence of the highly virulent delta variant in Guam, it was already spreading in the community for over a month - resulting in a surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Leon Guerrero, at the DPHSS press briefing on COVID-19, said the department has been trying to address the lag time by doing two things: Acquiring a genome-sequencing machine so the testing can be done on island; and sending specimens to Hawaii, which may have a faster turnaround time.

Carrera said DPHSS sent 46 samples to the CDC in Atlanta on Dec. 17, and another 10 samples were sent to the Hawaii State Laboratory on Dec. 20.

Earlier this week, DPHSS reported that it received the results of genome sequencing from the CDC of Guam samples collected between Oct. 1 and 16.

The results confirmed 73 samples were identified as the delta variant.

DPHSS officials told residents that the best protection against omicron and other COVID-19 variants remains to wear a mask, practice hand hygiene, watch one's distance from others, get tested if one feels sick, and get fully vaccinated and boosted.