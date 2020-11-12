All construction projects on Guam will have to stop on Saturday.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued a directive relative to the suspension of all construction projects at the close of business on Saturday.

Work will not start up again until DPHSS lifts the directive, according to a Joint Information press release.

On Nov. 5, DPHSS identified a significant cluster of COVID-19 positive cases among the employees of a local construction company. On Nov. 9, additional COVID-19 cases were identified among employees of another local construction company.

Core Tech International announced 31 employees contracted COVID-19, according to a press release from the company. The employees are in isolation and are receiving daily medical treatment and are being closely monitored. The company remains committed to assisting them in any way to help them fully recover.

The company has complied with all Centers for Disease Control and Department of Public Health and Social Services mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the release states. The health, safety and well-being of oir employees and our community is paramount, and we have remained vigilant in mandating the use of masks, proper sanitization, and social distancing, the release added.

Core Tech officials said contact tracing commenced immediately after confirming positive cases and they are working with DPHSS to conduct mass testing. In addition, deep cleaning of all work areas, common spaces, and barracks facilities has been conducted and is routinely performed for the safety of their employees.

“We would like to thank the Department of Public Health and Social Services for their assistance with our positive cases and facilitating mass testing for our entire workforce,” said Conchita Bathan, Core Tech International Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and helping them get back to full health. We also want to express our gratitude for the assistance of the local medical community in helping us care for our affected workers.”

CTI has approximately 1,300 workers who will be tested over the course of the next few days in an effort to identify those who may have the virus, including those who may be asymptomatic and ensure the entire workforce is healthy before they return to the job sites.

Stop work directive

Black Construction and DPHSS recently held a joint press conference. A local construction worker was tested positive in October and the company has been working with DPHSS to test all employees and subcontractors. DPHSS officials said the company had 526 positive cases as of Tuesday.

Guam’s construction industry relies heavily on foreign labor and a significant portion of the construction workforce is housed in temporary workforce housing, the JIC press release stated. These companies have worksites throughout the island, including on military installations, government of Guam projects, and local private sector projects.

Additionally, several construction companies work together on projects, the JIC noted.

The emergence of this cluster and the threat presented by the substantial additional cases pose a significant danger to the public health of the construction workforce, industries associated with these projects, and the larger community, the JIC stated. Immediate action is necessary to protect against further spread.

DPHSS will be working with construction companies and Department of Defense health officials to coordinate the pause in work.

Affected businesses will be contacted directly by either DPHSS or Department of Defense public health authorities.

Mandatory review

The DPHSS will review all operational plans and conduct site visits of temporary workforce housings to ensure applicable DPHSS guidance memoranda are complied with and to safeguard the health of the construction sector’s workforce, the JIC stated.

DPHSS officials recognize that construction is an important component of Guam’s infrastructure and the suspension of construction activities is intended to be as limited in duration as possible.

“To this end, all affected companies are advised that cooperation with DPHSS in this mandatory review and inspection process will permit the process to move expeditiously so that affected activities can resume as soon as possible,” officials said.

“Businesses that refuse to comply with this directive may be subject to fines and/or the termination of business licenses, as well as any other penalties as may be available under Guam law. DPHSS shall enforce this Directive with the assistance of the Guam Police Department, the Guam Fire Department, and other regulatory agencies of the Government of Guam, including the Department of Labor.”

Because of the significance of the identified spread thus far, employees of all businesses affected by this directive are instructed to quarantine themselves at their places of residence for the duration of this suspension period.

Plumbers, electricians, exterminators, HVAC technicians, landscapers, and other service providers, may continue to operate for the limited purpose of providing services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and operation of residences and authorized businesses.