The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services announced in a press release that the agency will seek assistance from the Innovative Readiness Training Program of the Department of Defense.

This assistance will provide free access to basic medical, dental and optometric care for all of Guam. Between June and August 2023, the proposed aid will be implemented in the communities of Dededo and Yigo, Public Health said in the release.

Several physical examinations, including well-baby checkups and health screenings for height, weight and blood pressure, will be provided, along with immunizations and prenatal exams.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The agency's goal is to make the services more accessible to the community by stationing them at clinics in the northern region, according to Annette Aguon, administrator of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control. DPHSS said it intends to expand the clinics across the island.

Residents must bring the following documents to the event:

• Government-issued ID.

• Shot records.

• Birth certificate (for minors).

No later than 30 days after the first publication of the notice, construction contractors, labor unions or private individuals who have inquiries or who wish to express opposition to military assistance for this project may call Annette Aguon at 671-735-7143 or email annette.aguon@dphss.guam.gov.

Individuals not filing comments within the noted time frame will be considered to have waived their objection to military assistance for this project, DPHSS added in the release.