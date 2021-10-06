Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin and other agency officials on Wednesday morning shared plans to hold Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots in different villages for residents at least 65 years and older.

The community-centered clinics are scheduled to run from Oct. 11 to Nov. 18.

San Agustin and DPHSS's Annette Aguon were among guest speakers during the Mayors Council of Guam's regular monthly meeting via Zoom.

DPHSS is also offering to provide COVID-19 testing on site, and be able to refer monoclonal antibody treatment for those who tested positive with symptoms, among other things.

But DPHSS said it's leaving it up to the mayors to decide the specific dates when they want the booster village campaign to be held in their villages.

DPHSS offers the village booster shots between Monday and Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The agency proposes nine locations for the booster shots, spread throughout the southern, central and northern villages.

The proposed sites are: Agat Gym, Humatac Mayor's Office and Inalåhan Mayor's Office in the south; Piti Church, Sinajana Mayor's Office, University of Guam Calvo Field House and Tamuning Senior Center in the central region; and the Dededo Senior Center and Yigo Gym in the northern area of Guam.

It's up to the mayors as well to decide whether these proposed locations are acceptable to them.

MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, and other mayors welcomed the village campaign for booster shots and testing for the most vulnerable population, or those who are 65 years old and older.

DPHSS told mayors that residents who request homebound booster shots can still call 311, option 2.

San Agustin said nobody will be turned away from getting the booster shot if they are eligible, including if they are at least 65 years old and have completed the two shots with the second shot at least six months ago.

Officials also said community clinics will be open to all so, as an example, Dededo residents can get their booster shots at a Tamuning or Piti clinic site.

This story will be updated.