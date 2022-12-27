DPHSS: Procurement stalls local testing of COVID-19 variants

The lack of a wall continues to stall the island’s ability to quickly identify variants of COVID-19 on Guam.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has yet to fire up its genome sequencing, which cost approximately $25,000. Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist, said the procurement process was to blame during the most recent COVID-19 media briefing.

She said she was “clueless” on when the process would be complete, and therefore couldn’t provide a timeline for when the genome sequencing machine would be up and running.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, did have a bit more insight into the holdup.

“Most of the supplies for the machines are available it’s just a matter of the genome sequencing needs to be placed in a room. … So the ‘great Guam wall’ is all that needs to be built in the Public Health building in order for the machine to be working. It needs to be contained in a certain area, that’s the problem we are having. The procurement for building up the wall,” Leon Guerrero said.

That’s not the only COVID-19 testing tool that could help track infection. Public Health officials also noted that the wastewater surveillance program with the Guam Waterworks Authority and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency is stalled in procurement.

There is a pilot program ongoing, however.

“Back in August 2021, there was a pilot study where they were actually testing the wastewater, that study is still ongoing. It's not as extensive as if we were to do it ourselves, but we still get information from the federal government on the ongoing study, we still get information about the wastewater,” he said.

Localized testing would garner same day results from the wastewater, but the procurement of the machine's supplies for Guam is not complete.

“What it actually does in the wastewater is measures how much of the COVID-19 virus is present, so it doesn’t prevent us, what it basically means is, it’s there. The genome sequencing just tells us what variants are present. It doesn’t prevent us from getting COVID-19,” Leon Guerrero continued.

The wastewater testing provides health officials with warning that an increase in cases may be seen by measuring the viral count present in sewage.

“You know how they do the typhoon warning system, we know that a typhoon is coming, when it is coming we are not too sure,” Leon Guerrero concluded.

In the past, Leon Guerrero noted that the pilot program showed evidence of the Delta variant surge before it began.