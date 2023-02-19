DPHSS promotes condoms’ importance

Following other health organizations in the world, the Department of Public Health and Social Services highlighted a lesser-known Feb. 14 holiday, National Condom Day, and used the day as an opportunity to promote healthy sexual relationships.

The rate of sexually transmitted infections and teen pregnancies on the island has shown to be high, prompting the STI/HIV/Viral Hepatitis and Family Planning Programs to remind the community of the importance of condoms.

In 2022, nearly 80% of clients reported having sex without using a condom in the past 12 months, according to DPHSS Office of Vital Statistics. The office stated that approximately 30% of clients were in the 15-24 age group.

Public Health officials also noted that the teen pregnancy rate on Guam, for teens 15-17 years of age, continues to be significantly higher - approximately double - the national teen pregnancy rate.

For example, in 2020, the teen pregnancy rate on Guam was 30.1 versus the U.S. rate of 15.4.

Although the rates for Guam are higher than those from the U.S., DPHSS was able to determine that those pregnancy numbers had actually decreased over the past few years.

“Between the years 2018 and 2022 the number of live births (overall number) decreased by 23.19%. Between the years 2018 and 2022 the number of teen births decreased by 59%,” according to Public Health.

More Information Year Rate of pregnancy women ages 10-44 Rate of live birth women ages 10-44 (Crude birth rate) Number of live births Rate of pregnancy ages 10-19 Rate of live births ages 10-19 (Crude birth rate) Number of teen births ages 10-19 2018 79.1/1,000 76.8/1,000 3,157 18.7/1,000 18.5/1,000 248 2019 74.1/1,000 73.6/1,000 3,057 16.6/1,000 16.4/1,000 219 2020 71.4/1,000 71.4/1,000 2,938 16.7/1,000 16.9/1,000 224 2021 75.1/1,000 75.1/1,000 2,630 11.5/1,000 11.4/1,000 153 2022** 75.1/1,000 70.1/1,000 2,515 10/1,000 10/1,000 135 **Note: Data represents preliminary numbers

Local STIs

As COVID-19-related lockdowns occurred, many people had to stay home providing more opportunities for sexual encounters, but, according to data, it had a decreased impact on the rates of sexually transmitted infections among teens.

In 2019, a total of 238 test results came back as abnormal out of 930 that were screened for gonorrhea and chlamydia. In 2020, only 450 clients were tested and 125 came back as having abnormal results.

DPHSS then saw an increase in clients accessing STI screening in 2021, where 927 were tested and 231 came back as abnormal. Out of those who were screened in 2021, there were 714 confirmed cases of chlamydia and 198 cases of gonorrhea on Guam.

Quality checks on 2022 cases and screening data are still being conducted.

“Since program data represents just a small subset of the population, other sources that may be referred to get a more comprehensive view of behaviors among youth: Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Survey (BRFSS),” according to DPHSS.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea often do not present with symptoms, however, even without symptoms, they can cause serious damage.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “chlamydia is a common STD that can cause infection among both men and women. It can cause permanent damage to a woman’s reproductive system. This can make it difficult or impossible to get pregnant later.”

Symptoms generally present with an unusual sore, smelly discharge, burning when peeing, or bleeding.

As for gonorrhea, the CDC states that it is a very common infectious disease where many men and women are asymptomatic, “when (symptoms are) present, signs and symptoms of urethral infection in men include dysuria or a white, yellow, or green urethral discharge that usually appears one to fourteen days after infection, … (and in women signs show) increased vaginal discharge, or vaginal bleeding between periods.”

Regardless of whether a patient presents with symptoms, these diseases are extremely common and anyone who is sexually active can contract them.

According to DPHSS, it is extremely important to practice safe sex and to screen annually, “consistent and correct condom use is proven to be highly effective in preventing sexually transmitted infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.”

Condoms are available for free at multiple locations on the island, including both program offices at the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo and the Hesler Building in Hagåtña.