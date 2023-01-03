DPHSS promotes hotline to help residents quit smoking

It's that time of year when resolutions are made and, for many, the new year often brings efforts to live healthier. For some, that resolution includes kicking their smoking habit.

“Tobacco use continues to be the largest cause of preventable deaths in Guam,” according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which cited 2015 death certificates from the Office of Vital Statistics.

“It is either a direct effect on the onset of heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes, or compounds the severity of these diseases. Diseases such as chronic lower respiratory disease, influenza, pneumonia and septicemia are worsened by tobacco use. Altogether, tobacco use is a risk factor for 72.8% of deaths in Guam.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

This is concerning to health officials as the number of island residents who smoke, per capita, “is about 29% higher than in the U.S. ... In 2020, over one in five adults smoke.”

Rhoda Basto, an educator with the DPHSS Tobacco Prevention & Control Program, said that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, efforts on the tobacco cessation front were put on the back burner.

“We were reassigned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... We didn’t really get started with a lot of program work until the beginning of January 2022,” Basto told The Guam Daily Post.

Throughout the pandemic, the tobacco prevention program continued work on gathering data about tobacco use on Guam through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, but the most recent available data is from 2021.

That data, Basto said, “shows that 19.9% of adults are still current users of tobacco products” including electronic cigarettes and the new trends of tobacco use.

“We haven’t been – at least for our youth, ... the Global Youth Tobacco survey – we haven’t conducted those during the pandemic due to schools being out,” she said.

Treatment for students

Public Health also received data from Guam Department of Education schools that showed a rise in the number of referrals for students caught smoking during the pandemic.

“We saw a rise in students being referred to the quit line so that they could stay in school, and that jumped in February of this year,” said Public Health spokeswoman Grace Bordallo.

The quit line is open 24/7 to Guam residents age 11 and older, to help stop smoking at a young age.

According to Public Health, GDOE has made an arrangement with the tobacco prevention program to serve public school students in getting treatment, instead of simply handing down punishment.

“If a student is caught with any type of tobacco product on their person on campus, then, instead of suspension, the student and parent can arrange for the student to receive tobacco (cessation) services through our free quit line, and that is for 11 and older,” Bordallo said.

She noted that the challenges brought on by the pandemic factored into the development of the arrangement because the pandemic was difficult for families, schools and students.

“So in order for them to stay in school, they could get that counseling service in their counselor's office ... and can stay in school,” said Bordallo, who noted the program involves five counseling sessions.

Each child going through tobacco cessation must complete a series of counseling sessions at their respective school and receive a certificate, in lieu of other consequences including suspension.

Targeting menthol use

As with any addiction, kicking a smoking habit is not easy, regardless of one's age. Bordallo noted that some of the youths caught smoking have had to repeat the program for subsequent offenses.

“There are some students that have been repeat; they’ve fallen and so they come back into the system. They come into the program and receive counseling again, another round of five or four calls,” Bordallo said.

“We do ask about quit use and e-cigarette use, and starting in 2023 we will be asking about menthol use,” Bordallo said of the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. “Not only in Guam but in the United States, we are looking at why people start smoking and it’s because menthol makes it easier to inhale smoke.”

Basto added that menthol masks the harshness of tobacco products, which makes them easier to use. “It’s not just menthol but the other flavorings that are attracting people to use the product,” Basto said.

She reported more than 20,000 different flavorings are promoted in tobacco products.

Quit coaches, tailored plans

With a new year and new resolutions, DPHSS is promoting the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Smokers who call the hotline will find a certified “quit coach” available to help develop a tailored plan and alternatives to smoking, including a nicotine patch, at no cost.

“They will explain that there are nicotine withdrawal symptoms and help them through it, talk through those urges,” Basto explained. “They will provide resources, reading materials, the nicotine-replacement therapy to help them through that process. The quit coach will schedule calls to call them back to see how they are through their quit journey. So it's not just a one-time call and get resources.”