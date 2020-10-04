Officials at the Department of Public Health and Social Services want to know whether the quarantine process for inbound passengers is making local residents feel safer.

“My message is clear: Let the community be the ones to decide how we safeguard them, not the people in quarantine, who are the ones complaining,” said Chima Mbakwem, lead for DPHSS Containment and Infection Control for COVID-19 Response.

“Let the community please come out and tell us if we’re doing the right thing.”

DPHSS’ process to quarantine passengers arriving on Guam for a 14-day stay or longer has come under scrutiny. Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte, while noting the need for government to provide processes to safeguard the health of the community, ruled last month that the process was insufficient in ensuring passengers were notified of their fundamental rights.

However, DPHSS has adopted new procedures, informing residents of their right to petition out of the government facility as well as providing an attorney to assist them in their petition. The new process includes an opportunity to test out of the government facility on Day 6 and complete the remainder of their quarantine at home.

About two weeks ago, the governor signed an executive order reiterating the necessity of the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Mbakwem said the 14 days of quarantine is based on the science available about the novel coronavirus. He said 14 days of quarantine was determined based on the incubation period of the virus.

Mbakwem added that the quarantine process aims to protect the community.

As of Friday, there have been 2,617 positive cases, and 50 fatalities linked to the virus.

“I'm putting it to the individuals at home: Are you safe? Do you think Public Health is doing the right thing?” he said. “If we are, please let us know. If we're not, let us know, but please let us focus on the community that we are trying to save.”

Mbakwem said the changes in DPHSS’ policies reflect the realities of the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Earlier on in the pandemic, inbound passengers were able to get tested on Day 7 if they presented a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arriving on Guam. Those who had no negative test result would be able to take the test on Day 10.

However, that has changed several times over the course of the pandemic, frustrating a number of people who said they complied with the policies only to return home to amended policies.

Mbakwem said the changes in the government’s policies reflected new information on the virus as well as how widespread the virus is on island.

“We had only five deaths in the (first) four months,” he said. “In (the last) month, we've 18 deaths. We've had more than a thousand new cases in the space of two months, and Public Health is changing gears to make sure the community is safe.”