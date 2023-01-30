DPHSS receives $6.4M federal grant to construct new facility

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is a step closer to a new environmental health facility as $6.4 million has been awarded to Guam by the U.S. Department of Interior Office of Insular Affairs, the Office of the Governor announced in a press release.

The grant will go toward the design and construction of a 12,000-square-foot main facility for the department's Division of Environmental Health. The division, along with other DPHSS programs, has been displaced since 2019, when an electrical fire led to the eventual abandonment of the government's main public health facility in Mangilao.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero noted the need for such an environmental health facility was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic reinforced the importance of following the health protocols for our individual and community safety. The new Division of Environmental Health facility will provide their professionals with a dedicated training room to better accommodate the annual training of nearly 30,000 people obtaining their health certificates. This will also free up resources to strengthen other environmental health programs,” Leon Guerrero said in the release.

The new facility will be constructed adjacent to the DPHSS Northern Regional Community Health Center and the Guam Environmental Public Health Laboratory in Dededo. It’s a project the administration has been trying to get off the ground since its first term in office, Adelup stated in the release.

“We’ve worked with environmental health officials to secure the funding necessary to make this safety-critical facility a reality. We faced setbacks due to the pandemic, but we worked through the challenges and will soon have a centralized office for environmental health staff and a new processing center that will create an easier and more efficient system to obtain regulatory permits,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

Initially, DPHSS was given the approval to proceed on the project with a $3 million award from DOI-OIA. But since 2019, the release stated, construction costs have increased substantially.

"With the pandemic’s subsequent economic effects, project leaders were met with unanticipated increased construction costs and realized the need to seek additional funding of approximately $9 million total to start and complete the project. The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration worked with the DOI-OIA to secure the additional $6 million needed in capital improvement project grant funding,” the governor's office said in the release.