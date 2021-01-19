Another 7,800 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are on island, completing Guam's allotment for the month.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services requested an additional 40,000 doses for January as DPHSS continues to roll out the vaccine to the community, which includes inoculating individuals and distributing to local private clinics. Spokeswoman Janela Carrera said they are still waiting to hear from federal officials.

As they await word, the agency continued its vaccination clinics. Nearly 500 people were vaccinated on Monday. These include those who are due their second dose, including 30 health care workers, 25 essential workers, 426 manåmko' ages 75 and up, and nine people who were classified as "others."

DPHSS divided vaccination clinics for those manåmko' age 75 and older who require their second dose. Monday's clinic will continue at Okkodo High School today. On Wednesday, they move to the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao:

• Jan. 19, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

• Jan. 20 and 21, starting at 8:30 a.m. at the UOG field house in Mangilao.

Vaccination clinics for 60 years and older

DPHSS will also hold a vaccination clinic for residents ages 60 and older at the Southern Region Community Health Center in Inarajan from Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 23. The clinic, which opens at at 8:30 a.m., will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Dose One.

DPHSS will issue tickets for vaccinations to the first 250 individuals at the southern clinic, per day, under Phase 1c.

A DPHSS COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents ages 60 and older will be held Jan. 23 at Okkodo High School. The clinic opens at at 8:30 a.m. DPHSS will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during this clinic.

DPHSS will issue tickets for vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis to patients in their vehicles only. Patient parking instructions will be printed on the back of each ticket. Please read these instructions carefully.

Participants for all clinics are asked to bring a photo ID.