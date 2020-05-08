The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services released the list of guidelines for those businesses that will be allowed to open when the governor transitions the island into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2.

The governor, on May 6, said she is looking to transition out of PCOR 1 on May 11 with the caveat that the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to remain low. On Thursday night, officials announced there were no new positive cases out of the 51 tested for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. To date, there have been 151 cases confirmed through COVID-19 testing provided. Of those, 123 people have recovered, and five have died. That means the total number of people who are actively fighting the virus on Guam remains at 23.

DPHSS officials provided the minimum pandemic workplace operation requirements, which includes:

• Face masks

• Social distancing policies, including separating desks and workstations with space and partitions; closing common rooms; modifying high-touch surfaces, such as replacing latch-based doors or handles with doors that can be pushed open or closed. Additionally, signs and other reminders for customers and employees to keep a distance of six feet, avoid touching surfaces unnecessarily; sanitize properly and regularly and wear a mask.

• Limit in-person interactions and physical contact

• Employers should limit occupancy based on most recent requirements pursuant to Executive Order or Guam law

• Create then train employees on social distancing policies and protocols; designate individuals to monitor and assess compliance

• Employers should consider ways of reducing the number of employees present at the workplace. Possible options include staggered shifts, alternating teams, and/or continued telework

• Employers should consider dedicated in-store hours for vulnerable or at-risk populations

• Implement regular screening protocols for employees, customers, clients, and other workplace visitors. Employers should consider training personnel on how to appropriately conduct screening to include temperature screens or other symptom checks and how to maintain medical/private information collected through screening

• Employers should consider whether they will require personal protective equipment

• Update sanitary workplace conditions policies to ensure consistent cleaning

• Employers should analyze their infrastructure (i.e. air conditioning maintenance cleaning schedule, airflow system, etc.) for maximum sanitary conditions.

The memo, which was made public Thursday night, also lists the businesses and activities that will be allowed to open:

• Retail stores, as authorized for retail services in their business license issued by the

Department of Revenue and Taxation, which may include the sale of items not deemed an essential item (as defined in DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-05) and include Non-essential Retail Stores (as defined in DPHSS Guidance Memo 2020-05);

• Professional and other services not already allowed to operate during PCOR 1, such as financial planning, advertising/marketing services, information technology consulting, and photography services;

• Real estate sales; automotive sales, detailing, and cleaning;

• Cosmetic establishments that provide beauty, barber, and nail salon services;

• Flower shops;

• Shopping centers and mall operations including take out orders from food courts (no dining in); and

• Elective medical and dental procedures, treatments, and therapies.