Guamanians who are 16 years and older, who haven’t had COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or received any COVID-19 vaccine products, and have not had any other vaccine, such as a flu shot, in the last 14 days might be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
That’s the basic pre-screening for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided by the Department of Public Health and Social Services late Saturday night. In the general guidelines the agency provides, most others are able to receive the vaccine, even pregnant women, though they’re encouraged to speak with their doctors about the potential risks to the baby, the vaccine’s efficacy, and potential side effects.
Officials also announced COVID-19 test results. There's one new case out of 62 tests performed on Friday, Dec. 25. The weekend numbers will be updated on Monday as clinics and other partners submit results of any tests administered over the weekend.
As of Saturday night, Guam had a total of 7,269 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 121 deaths, 405 cases in active isolation and 6,743 not in active isolation.
The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.3. There are 18 people in local hospitals.
Phase 1B: 75 years and older
The agency is resuming COVID-19 vaccinations for part of Phase 1b, which is primarily residents ages 75 years and older, from 9 a.m.- 3p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Okkodo High School.
The Dededo school’s cafeteria and gymnasium will be set up as a temporary vaccination clinic.
A government-issued ID is required and participants will be asked to present a list of their current doctor-prescribed medication to confirm that there are no contraindications - including allergies or use of medicines or other treatment that might interact negatively with the vaccine.
Each participant is allowed one escort. DPHSS staff will also be on-site to provide assistance to individuals requiring special accommodations to enter the vaccine clinic, the release states.
Officials are urging residents ages 75 and up to pre-register with their village mayors’ office.
The island’s mayors are listed below:
AGANA HEIGHTS
Paul M. McDonald, Mayor
472-6393/8285/6
AGAT
Kevin Susuico, Mayor
Christopher J. Fejeran, Vice Mayor
agatvice.chrisfejern@yahoo.com
565-4335
ASAN-MAINA
Frankie A. Salas, Mayor
472-6581 • 479-2726
BARRIGADA
June U. Blas, Mayor
Jessie P. Bautista, Vice Mayor
734-3734/36/37 • 734-3859
ORDOT-CHALAN PAGO
Jessy C. Gogue, Mayor
477-7173 • 477-1333
477-0450 Community Center
DEDEDO
Melissa B. Savares, Mayor
Frank A. Benavente, Vice Mayor
632-5203/5019 • 637-9014
637-5002 (Gym) 637-1129
HAGATNA
John A. Cruz, Mayor
477-8045 • 472-6379
INARAJAN
Doris F. Lujan, Mayor
mayordorisfloreslujan@gmail.com
475-2509/10/11
MANGILAO
Allan R.G. Ungacta, Mayor
Thomas J. Duenas, Vice Mayor
734-2163/5731
MERIZO
Ernest T. Chargualaf, Mayor
828-8312/2941
MONGMONG-TOTO-MAITE
Rudy A. Paco, Mayor
477-6758/9090 • 479-6800/6801
PITI
Jesse L.G. Alig, Mayor
472-1232/3
SANTA RITA
Dale E. Alvarez, Mayor
565-2514/4337 • 565-4302/04
SINAJANA
Robert RDC Hofmann, Mayor
sinajanamayorsoffice@gmail.com
Rudy Iriarte, Vice Mayor
472-6707 • 477-3323
TALOFOFO
Vicente S. Taitague, Mayor
789-1421/3262 • 789-2010 (Gym)
TAMUNING-TUMON
Louise C. Rivera, Mayor
mayorlcrivera.tatuha@gmail.com
Kenneth C. Santos, Vice Mayor
vicemayorksantos.tatuha@gmail.com
646-5211/8646 • 647-9816/9819/20
UMATAC
Johnny A. Quinata, Mayor
828-8251/52/58
YIGO
Rudy M. Matanane, Mayor
Anthony P. Sanchez, Vice Mayor
653-5248/9446/9119
633-3001/2/3/5
653-3008 (Gym)
YONA
Bill Quenga
789-4798/1525/6
789-1524 (Gym)