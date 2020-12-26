Guamanians who are 16 years and older, who haven’t had COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or received any COVID-19 vaccine products, and have not had any other vaccine, such as a flu shot, in the last 14 days might be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s the basic pre-screening for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine provided by the Department of Public Health and Social Services late Saturday night. In the general guidelines the agency provides, most others are able to receive the vaccine, even pregnant women, though they’re encouraged to speak with their doctors about the potential risks to the baby, the vaccine’s efficacy, and potential side effects.

Officials also announced COVID-19 test results. There's one new case out of 62 tests performed on Friday, Dec. 25. The weekend numbers will be updated on Monday as clinics and other partners submit results of any tests administered over the weekend.

As of Saturday night, Guam had a total of 7,269 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 121 deaths, 405 cases in active isolation and 6,743 not in active isolation.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.3. There are 18 people in local hospitals.

Phase 1B: 75 years and older

The agency is resuming COVID-19 vaccinations for part of Phase 1b, which is primarily residents ages 75 years and older, from 9 a.m.- 3p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Okkodo High School.

The Dededo school’s cafeteria and gymnasium will be set up as a temporary vaccination clinic.

A government-issued ID is required and participants will be asked to present a list of their current doctor-prescribed medication to confirm that there are no contraindications - including allergies or use of medicines or other treatment that might interact negatively with the vaccine.

Each participant is allowed one escort. DPHSS staff will also be on-site to provide assistance to individuals requiring special accommodations to enter the vaccine clinic, the release states.

Officials are urging residents ages 75 and up to pre-register with their village mayors’ office.

The island’s mayors are listed below:

AGANA HEIGHTS

Paul M. McDonald, Mayor

mayor.mcdonald671@gmail.com

472-6393/8285/6

AGAT

Kevin Susuico, Mayor

agatmayor@yahoo.com

Christopher J. Fejeran, Vice Mayor

agatvice.chrisfejern@yahoo.com

565-4335

ASAN-MAINA

Frankie A. Salas, Mayor

asanmainamayor@gmail.com

472-6581 • 479-2726

BARRIGADA

June U. Blas, Mayor

mayorbarrigada@gmail.com

Jessie P. Bautista, Vice Mayor

jessie.bautista007@gmail.com

734-3734/36/37 • 734-3859

ORDOT-CHALAN PAGO

Jessy C. Gogue, Mayor

ocp.mayor@gmail.com

477-7173 • 477-1333

477-0450 Community Center

DEDEDO

Melissa B. Savares, Mayor

melissa.savares@gmail.com

Frank A. Benavente, Vice Mayor

frankabenavente17@gmail.com

632-5203/5019 • 637-9014

637-5002 (Gym) 637-1129

HAGATNA

John A. Cruz, Mayor

hagatnamayor@hotmail.com

477-8045 • 472-6379

INARAJAN

Doris F. Lujan, Mayor

mayordorisfloreslujan@gmail.com

475-2509/10/11

MANGILAO

Allan R.G. Ungacta, Mayor

Mayorallan.ungacta@yahoo.com

Thomas J. Duenas, Vice Mayor

vicemayortomduenas@gmail.com

734-2163/5731

MERIZO

Ernest T. Chargualaf, Mayor

mayorernestc@yahoo.com

828-8312/2941

MONGMONG-TOTO-MAITE

Rudy A. Paco, Mayor

Mtmmayorpaco17@gmail.com

477-6758/9090 • 479-6800/6801

PITI

Jesse L.G. Alig, Mayor

jesse.alig@pitiguam.com

472-1232/3

SANTA RITA

Dale E. Alvarez, Mayor

daleealvarez@gmail.com

565-2514/4337 • 565-4302/04

SINAJANA

Robert RDC Hofmann, Mayor

guammayor@gmail.com

sinajanamayorsoffice@gmail.com

Rudy Iriarte, Vice Mayor

rudyiriarte@gmail.com

472-6707 • 477-3323

TALOFOFO

Vicente S. Taitague, Mayor

talofofomayor@gmail.com

789-1421/3262 • 789-2010 (Gym)

TAMUNING-TUMON

Louise C. Rivera, Mayor

mayorlcrivera.tatuha@gmail.com

Kenneth C. Santos, Vice Mayor

vicemayorksantos.tatuha@gmail.com

646-5211/8646 • 647-9816/9819/20

UMATAC

Johnny A. Quinata, Mayor

umatacmo@gmail.com

828-8251/52/58

YIGO

Rudy M. Matanane, Mayor

yigomayorsoffice@gmail.com

Anthony P. Sanchez, Vice Mayor

yigovice@gmail.com

653-5248/9446/9119

633-3001/2/3/5

653-3008 (Gym)

YONA

Bill Quenga

789-4798/1525/6

789-1524 (Gym)