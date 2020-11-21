If you're hosting a Thanksgiving gathering at home or planning to be a guest at another household, social distancing and congregating rules apply, Public Health stated on Friday.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services issued guidance for Thanksgiving gatherings, stating congregations or social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited if the participants are not members of a single household, DPHSS stated, based on Governor’s Executive Order No. 2020-36.

Masks are required if a household has guests, with the exception of children under the age of 2 or anyone who has difficulty breathing or a history of trouble breathing.

Masks can be removed while eating and drinking.

Guests must stay at least 6 feet away from the hosts.

Here are some of the rules:

DPHSS stated when attending a gathering:

• Bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.

• Avoid going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared or handled, such as in the kitchen.

When hosting a Thanksgiving gathering:

• Have a small outdoor meal with no more than five people who do not live in your household.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and items between use.

• If celebrating indoors, open windows to bring in fresh air.

• Limit the number of people in food preparation areas.

• If sharing food, assign one person to serve food.

• If food is self-serve, have an adequate number of single-use utensils for each person to use for each dish; a receptacle should also be accessible and available to hold all used utensils.

• Use single-use articles, such as disposable containers, paper plates and plastic utensils.

Yigo church has more COVID-19 cases

There are now four Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church parishioners who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Archdiocese of Agana.

The latest parishioner, reported on Friday, was a contact of another positive case announced earlier.

The archdiocese and other local agencies have recently announced new positive cases. Guam Waterworks Authority closed down its Upper Tumon center on Friday after an employee tested positive and Guam Election Commission officials had to track down possible contacts of a precinct official who worked during the Nov. 17 runoff election.

The latest Yigo parishioner to have contracted the virus was part of a group of 15 parishioners who underwent testing Thursday in connection to the Nov. 15 positive individual. The 14 other people tested negative for the virus.

The latest people to test positive have not attended Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes since Sunday, Nov. 8. The church underwent deep cleaning and extensive sanitization on Nov. 11. Following Public Health and Archdiocese protocols, the church is able to remain open because of this.

Barrigada precinct

A person who served as a precinct official for Barrigada Precinct 15 (A-Ck) during the Runoff Election on Nov. 17 tested positive for COVID-19 during the late afternoon of Nov. 19, according to GEC officials.

The official who tested positive serviced only one curbside voter and is now at the isolation facility, according to a press release from the Guam Election Commission. The remaining four precinct officials are in self-quarantine.

Officials are assuring voters that COVID-19 prevention measures were diligently practiced at all precincts, inside all polling rooms and as curbside voters were served.

Precinct officials had ample time to process each voter properly, sanitize frequently touched surfaces, and ensure there were never more than three voters in the polling room in an effort to practice social distancing, GEC stated.

Waterworks

A GWA employee assigned to the Customer Service Center at Upper Tumon tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 18, GWA stated in a press release.

The agency stated the employee did not report to work due to illness on Nov. 17.

Internal contact tracing efforts began as soon as the employee reported experiencing symptoms.

No customers visiting the Upper Tumon Location are considered close contacts of the individual, according to the press release.

All personnel who were identified as potential close contacts to the employee who tested positive are on voluntary home quarantine.

On Friday, the GWA Upper Tumon Customer Service Center and drive-thru were closed for deep cleaning and disinfection.