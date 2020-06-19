The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 273 individuals for COVID-19 today and those tests all returned negative results, according to the evening update from the Joint Information Center.

DPHSS tests included 246 samples from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the St. Anthony church grounds in Tamuning on Thursday.

Earlier today, there were seven additional cases reported by the Department of Defense. Since Friday, June 12, 15 cases total of COVID-19 have been identified among service members in a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB).

All service members assigned to the unit were rapidly placed in isolation and have since been relocated to Andersen AFB where they are under medical observation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, according to the JIC release. Restriction of movement procedures are enforced to those self-quarantining and Andersen AFB is working to test all members of the deployed unit. Andersen AFB, working with DPHSS, continues to conduct contact tracing.

Andersen AFB are complying with all DoD travel restrictions and clearance processes and are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all service members, civilians, families and the community.

With the additional positive cases, Guam's total ​200​ confirmed cases since tests started in March. There are five​ deaths, ​173​ released from isolation, and ​22 ​active cases.