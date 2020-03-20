The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed a shelter for foster children has not shut down as a result of the ongoing government emergency.

According to the latest information from the Joint Information Center, the viral message circulating that a shelter was shut down is not valid.

DPHSS is seeking the community’s assistance in providing homes for foster children who are residing in group homes and others who are in dire need of a loving and stable foster home.

If you know of anyone who is a U.S. Citizen or resident alien residing on Guam, is 18 years or older, and is willing to provide a home for these children, please contact Grace Iwashita at the Bureau of Social Services Administration (BOSSA) of the Division of Public Welfare, at 475-2653 or 2673