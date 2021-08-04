DPHSS seeks mask mandate for all; military reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks and DPHSS reported 52 cases in 4 days

At least 54 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the military community over the past two weeks, but with no hospitalization required, health officials said at the Guam Recovery Task Force meeting Wednesday.

Outside of the military, Guam has also seen an increase in new COVID-19 positive cases which, according to health and tourism officials, is expected following the lifting of more pandemic restrictions.

But public officials continue to urge full vaccination, which they said will prevent hospitalization from COVID-19.

"To clear the air, the 54 is cumulative for the past two weeks so we can't actually pinpoint it as a one-time cluster," Chima Mbakwem, the medical operations chief at the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, told the task force focused on the COVID-19 pandemic recovery for Guam.

Mbakwem said he had a meeting with Department of Defense representatives prior to attending the task force meeting.

He said DPHSS is recommending that "everybody" should return to mandating the wearing of masks.

On military installations in Guam, mask mandate has been lifted for those not fully vaccinated.

Outside of military installations, the government of Guam still mandates the wearing of masks in public places regardless of vaccination status, and even if 80% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated since July 29.

"When we are fully vaccinated, a lot of people tend to be more careless but the vaccine is just meant to reduce hospitalization, but it doesn't stop transmission, it doesn't stop the infection because it's not a cure," Mbakwem said.

Dr. Michael Cruz, the governor's chief medical adviser and assistant adjutant general of the Guam Army National Guard, also said at the task force meeting that there's an increase in positive cases "from the military that are coming in for the exercises."

"The most important thing is that we're not seeing hospitalizations," he said.

Overall, on Guam, he said there are three current hospitalizations, and none at the U.S. Navy Hospital.

Guam has seen an increase in the number of new COVID-19 positive cases after the lifting of more pandemic restrictions, including allowing businesses to return to 100% capacity, no more social gathering limits and no more social distancing required.

The Joint Information Center reported the following:

29 new cases of COVID-19 out of 873 tested on Aug. 2

23 new cases of COVID-19 out of 819 tested from July 30 to Aug. 1

Mbakwem said lifting the restrictions was supposed to be paired with mandating the wearing of masks, further increasing the full vaccination rate, and continuing the COVID-19 testing.

Health officials also said that most of those who got hospitalized or died of COVID-19 this year were those that were unvaccinated, or a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

DPHSS earlier said 91% of COVID-19 cases since January were not vaccinated, and members of the Guam Recovery Task Force wanted this to be a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated.

Guam Recovery Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara said despite these new positive cases and with low hospitalization, Guam remains to be a safe travel destination, and urged the Guam Visitors Bureau and Guam as a whole to emphasize this message to the island's main tourism markets of Korea, Japan, Taiwan and others.

This story will be updated.