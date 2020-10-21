After announcing that September foster care payments would be made within the second week of October, it appears that the Department of Public Health and Social Services is still working to get payments sorted for that month.

The September payments were supposed to be issued in two batches. The first was processed and submitted to the Department of Administration on Oct. 15 for distribution.

However, the first batch didn't go through, according to Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

"We did submit it to be processed to DOA, but for whatever reason, there was a system error. So we are working with DOA now to fix that," she added.

There is no definite date on the second batch of payments either, with Carrera stating that they are working to get the distribution done "as soon as possible." Funding is available for the first payment batch but Public Health is still waiting to receive word on the allotment for the second batch, she added.

Programs at risk

In addition to these issues, Public Health had notified the governor of serious cuts to some of its programs come January without additional funding. These include discontinuing foster care payments and elderly services.

Alee Shelter and Guma San Jose services would also be discontinued next year without more funding, according to the September memo to the governor. The former assists abused and neglected children while the latter is a homeless shelter.

Bill 400-35 proposes to help close funding gaps by appropriating more than $11 million from unexpended balances within the Healthy Futures Fund. The measure received general support from those testifying on the bill Tuesday.

Almost all agencies received cuts in fiscal year 2021, as economic uncertainties around COVID-19 weighed on lawmakers during budget discussions. In explaining how the department approached its reduced funding, Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin said there was discussion within the department about layoffs, but that was not the direction the department wanted to take.

"We could not afford a layoff or even think about a layoff within (Public Health)," San Agustin said. "Not just because of the core services we provide, but also because of response and our need for manpower to respond to COVID-19."

Terlaje: 'I want the list'

But Sen. Therese Terlaje, noting that the programs listed to be cut were highly dependent on local funding, pressed San Agustin on other programs that used local funds, and why critical programs were selected for the chopping block.

"I want the public to see where you made your choices, to put these most critical services on the line before any other services. You know, maybe that was a great decision, but I think the public has a right to see that. ... Why did you pick these programs? ... That's why I want the list," Terlaje said.

The senator moved on with other questions after making her statements. Public Health did submit a list afterward, showing that local funding supported the Division of General Administration, which includes areas such facilities and maintenance and some local funding for the director's office, the Division of Environmental Health and areas within other divisions.