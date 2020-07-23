The Willows Club in East Agana received a notice of closure from the Department of Health and Social Services because it lacks a certified manager.

That’s now nine establishments closed since June 27.

Public Health's Division of Environmental Health resumed inspections of establishments, according to chief environmental public health officer Tom Nadeau.

Willows Club also lacked signs at the entrance saying no one with COVID-19 symptoms is permitted inside, according to Public Health documents.

In light of the island's reopening and easing of restrictions, DPHSS announced that failure to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and Public Health policies could be deemed a "public nuisance." Public nuisance is defined in Title 10 Guam Code Annotated, Chapter 20, as "anything that is determined by the director to be dangerous to life, injurious to health or renders soil, air, water or food impure or unwholesome."

Public nuisance is considered a misdemeanor violation if found guilty, the DPHSS memo states.