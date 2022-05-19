DPHSS still looking for distributors of recalled gummies

Another local retailer has pulled its stock of gummy candies of brands Starburst, Skittles and Life Savers, following a voluntary recall over concerns the snacks may have a very thin strand of metal either embedded in the food, or loose in its packaging.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed that in addition to Super Happy Mart in Barrigada, it has received word from ABC stores that it also found the recalled products. Both stores have already pulled the candies from their shelves, according to the DPHSS division of environmental health.

No local injuries or illnesses associated with ingesting the gummies have been reported since the recall was announced, according to DPHSS.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

So far, the government of Guam has identified one local wholesaler distributing the affected products.

An official from Cosmos Distributing Inc., the wholesale company named by DPHSS, told the Post that other businesses also bring the candies into the island, and that they are not the exclusive distributors of the products. Cosmos expects that all affected products it imported will be identified and removed by their retail partners by Thursday morning at the latest.

DPHSS said it is still reaching out to wholesalers and retailers to ensure all recalled gummies on Guam are found and removed. It encourages any consumer who has recalled items to bring them back to the store where they were purchased, in order for retailers and wholesalers to have accurate records of returns.

The division said it was appreciative that a major wholesaler and retail shops have been taking immediate corrective action during the recall process.

How much longer the department will actively monitor the recall is difficult to determine. In-person work like store checks would be impacted by the division’s staffing levels, which have been historically insufficient to meet the needs of regular site inspections for businesses that hold sanitary permits, such as restaurants, schools, daycare centers, beauty salons, spas and tattoo parlors.

Consumers and businesses can find more information about the voluntary recall, including specific item numbers and product codes through the Food and Drug Administration at https://tinyurl.com/eev9f63u.

“The FDA is continuing to investigate and will provide additional consumer safety information when it becomes available,” DPHSS stated in a release confirming the recalled products’ presence on island. “Manufacturer Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it.”