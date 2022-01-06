Existing data from Guam shows that a disproportionate number of residents from Micronesian islands and low-income CHamorus and Filipinos are more likely to be impacted by COVID-19. An upcoming house-to-house survey will dig deeper into these health disparities in the time of a pandemic.

Smaller villages such as Humåtak, Hagåtña, Piti and Malesso will be the first to be surveyed, starting in February.

Dededo, the most populated village with nearly 45,000 residents, will be surveyed last, from September to November.

Dr. Ann Pobutsky, territorial epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, on Wednesday shared with mayors the importance of conducting a health disparities survey.

"All states get a health disparities grant because what they're finding is that ethnic minorities, at least in the U.S. and of course here, are disproportionately more likely to get sick and die of COVID-19," Pobutksy told the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Among the high-risk factors are having 30 individuals or more living in one house, multi-generational families under one roof, or living in a substandard house that lacks running water.

So DPHSS and its partner agency in the survey, the Research Center of the University of Guam, will be going into these places.

"Again we’ve seen disproportionate number of Micronesians, Chuukese and Pohnpeians, and other Micronesians, as well as our CHamoru and Filipino population dying of COVID and of course getting COVID," Pobutsky said.

The survey is funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No names will be used on the survey form, Pobutsky said.

Besides questions about age, gender, ethnicity and school, households will also be asked how they coped with the pandemic and whether they lost their jobs or health insurance.

There will also be questions about COVID-19 testing and vaccination status, or their vaccine hesitancy.

Survey participants will be asked about the number of people living in the house, how many rooms there are, the housing condition and the type or number of toilets, sinks and showers available.

Those who complete the survey will be given a $20 gas voucher, Pobutsky said.

Pobutsky said DPHSS is turning to mayors once again to help identify the geographic areas, where people who are considered in the high-risk or vulnerable groups live, as was done when Guam had dengue fever.

The house-to-house survey will move to Asan, Inalåhan, Sinajana and Talo'fo'fo' in March, and then to Agana Heights, Hågat and Yona in April.

Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sånta Rita-Sumai, Chalan Pago-Ordot and Barrigada will be surveyed in May, and Mangilao and Tamuning in June. The Yigo survey will be in July and August.

Getting youths to become sea cadets

Mayors, at their Wednesday meeting, also received a presentation from Lawrence Limtiaco of the U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps, about opportunities for youths at least 10 years old to become sea cadets.

For about 30 years now, the Sea Cadet program has been instrumental in mentoring Guam youth and teaching about nautical matters and how to become good civic leaders, Limtiaco said.

MCOG President Jesse Alig and other mayors said they will continue to work with the program to get more youths from their villages involved.