DPHSS to administer second vaccine dose for manåmko' at Okkodo High next week

The second dose of vaccinations for manåmko’ ages 75 and older will be held on Jan. 18 and 19 at Okkodo High School.

Grace Bordallo, DPHSS COVID-19 incident public information officer, said these clinics are targeted for the manåmko who received their first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29.

Time for those two days and rest of the week’s schedule have been confirmed but DPHSS will make the announcement soon.

Okkodo High School will continue to be used as a vaccination clinic even as classes resume at the Dededo campus.

DPHSS plans to use the school as a mass vaccination site on those days when classes aren’t in session, said spokeswoman Janela Carrera.

According to the Guam Department of Education’s schedule classes for Okkodo High and most public schools will be held on campus on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We continue to coordinate with Public Health,” said spokeswoman Isa Baza.

Other options

Carrera said they are looking at other options. For example, they anticipate more local clinics will have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention storage and handling requirements. Once they meet the requirements, Carrera said DPHSS will be able to provide them with vaccines.

This past week, vaccination clinics were held at Okkodo High as well as DPHSS’ Southern Regional Health Center. The vaccination, for manåmko’ ages 60 and up, continues today at the Southern Center, which is in Inarajan.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, DPHSS chief medical officer, said they also have plans to move the vaccination clinic to the University of Guam.