Starting Monday, members of Guam's senior community in need will have access to donated food commodities.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Senior Citizens issued a news release Sunday stating it will distribute typhoon-recovery meals to senior citizens centers and active adult day care participants in the Elderly Nutrition Program.

The DSC and the Mayors' Council of Guam are collaborating to offer these meals. According to the release, food will be provided until the senior citizens centers and adult day care centers on Guam reopen.

Pick-up times for meals at distribution sites have been set between noon and 2 p.m. for their respective centers. According to the release, active center participants utilizing the transportation services program will receive their meals through home-based delivery.

Furthermore, DPHSS also stated that some of the centers are combined into one distribution site.

Where to go

Meal distributions will be available at the following sites:

• Agana Heights Senior Citizens Center, Agana Heights and Sinajana centers

• Hågat Senior Citizens Center, Hågat and Sånta Rita centers

• Astumbo Senior Citizens Center, Astumbo and Yigo centers

• Adult Day Care Center - Central, central and northern centers

• Inalåhan Senior Citizens Center, Inalåhan and Adult Day Care Southern Center

• Dededo Senior Citizens Center, Dededo

• Mangilao Senior Citizens Center, Mangilao

• Malesso' Senior Citizens Center, Malesso'

• Tamuning Senior Citizens Center, Tamuning

• Yona Mayor's Office, Yona and Talo'fo'fo'

For more information, call the Division of Senior Citizens at 671-735-7415.