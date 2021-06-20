Starting Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services will hand out mosquito repellant as well as education materials.

Guam will be joining the nation in promoting National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 20 to 26.

For several months from 2019 to 2020, Guam had active cases of dengue fever, which caused the closure of schools. No serious illnesses were reported.

DPHSS Division of Environmental Health, along with the Guam Environmental Protection Agency and local mayors worked together to clean out illegal dumpsites that are breeding sites for mosquitoes.

DPHSS officials stress the importance of mosquito control and bite prevention by following the “the three D’s”:

• Drain: Empty out water containers are least once per week

• Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

• Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus

"Mosquitoes need a source of water to complete their life cycle and with Guam’s rainy season approaching, it is strongly recommended that we all come together to identify and eliminate all sources of mosquito-breeding containers on our properties," according to a press release. "This is the most effective means of mosquito control."

DEH will be providing free cans of mosquito repellent and educational materials at 155 Hesler Place in Hagåtña. Supplies are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said. The public is encouraged to visit DEH’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram for educational posts.