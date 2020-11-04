The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services is holding its second public hearing today on proposed fines for individuals and businesses who violate COVID-19 rules.

The hearing will be from 2-4 p.m. and conducted online via Zoom conference. DPHSS proposed the Draft Rules Governing the Enforcement of Public Health Guidance and Directives during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

The virtual hearing will be limited to the first 100 participants. Officials, during Saturday’s hearing, explained that the number is based on Zoom’s limit for total participants. The Saturday hearing was attended by about 30 local residents and senators.

The link for today’s conference is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84793589778 or use Zoom Meeting ID: 847 9358 9778.

The public hearing also will be streamed live on the DPHSS Facebook page.

Individuals may submit written testimony via email to publichealth@dphss.guam.gov. Written testimony will be accepted until 4 p.m. today.

According to the proposed Public Health enforcement rules, any person who violates social gathering restrictions, social distancing or mask wearing requirements could be fined:

$100 for a first offense

$250 for the second offense

$1,000 for a third offense, or or be found guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a one-year prison sentence.

Any business that violates the policies could be fined: