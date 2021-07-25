The Department of Public Health and Social Services will host a back-to-school walk-up immunization clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao on July 29 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last.

The clinic will serve students ages 4 to 18 who are uninsured, or covered under Medicaid or the Medically Indigent Program, according to the press release. Students with private health insurance coverage are ineligible to participate.

Parents and participants must provide their children's updated shot records at the clinic. DPHSS will not be offering varicella vaccine, or chickenpox vaccine, PPD skin tests, or tuberculosis test, and physical exams.

The back-to-school walk-up immunization clinic will take place in a separate area of the Field House, away from the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Students 12 years and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is being held in recognition of National Immunization Awareness Month, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of vaccinating people of all ages against serious and deadly diseases.

For more information, call 671-735-7143 or visit dphss.guam.gov/vaccinateGU, getimmunizedguam.org or dphss.guam.gov/immunization-program.