DPHSS, Todu Guam recognized as TB elimination 'champions’

Guam is leading the way in eradicating a common lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recognized the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Todu Guam Foundation as champions of tuberculosis elimination ahead of World TB Day.

The CDC works with health organizations from all across the nation to look for effective and engaging ways to reach the community. DPHSS and Todu Guam stood out because of their outreach efforts, the government department stated in a press release.

“From May 2022 to January 2023, 345 individuals received TB education materials, screening, counseling and partner referral services,” the CDC reported of the local efforts.

According to DPHSS, in 2022, its Tuberculosis Control Program “conducted 49 TB case investigations in households, schools, offices and other congregate settings for suspected exposure to active TB cases, and 852 contacts were identified from these TB investigations. The TB program issued 2,357 TB clearances for schools and workplaces, and 56 immigrants were assessed for TB infection.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health officials noticed a decline in reports of TB cases, however, they saw an increase in TB-related deaths on Guam.

Health professionals reported some specific factors encountered during the pandemic including stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. Patients also had a feared risk of COVID-19 transmission at the doctor’s office.

Outreach became vital to organizations like DPHSS, which adjusted throughout the pandemic to provide health and education to the community.

The program used expanded telehealth services for its patients with home visits as needed, collaborated with CDC to test samples of genomic sequencing on samples of possible TB exposure, and ensured patients received treatment quicker.

In addition to focused and targeted outreach, DPHSS used the BPaL regimen for treating adults with extensively drug-resistant pulmonary tuberculosis or multidrug-resistant TB.

According to the release, “Guam became the first TB program in the U.S. affiliated Pacific islands to adopt asynchronous, video directly observed therapy as a flexible and less interfering option to help ensure medication adherence and treatment completion for TB patients.”

DPHSS and Todu Guam were chosen by the CDC because they have made important contributions to eliminate TB on the island, the release stated.