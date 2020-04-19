Residents looking for birth, marriage, death and vital certificates can stop by the new Department of Public Health and Social Services Office of Vital Statistics location in Tamuning.

The Joint Information Center and DPHSS provided updates on Saturday for various services and also shared a message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DPHSS moved a number of its offices and labs to Ran-Care Building on 761 South Marine Corps Drive, across from National Office Supply in Tamuning.

The Office of Vital Statistics is on the first floor. Residents are required to have masks to enter the office.

OVS is open Monday through Friday, except on holidays, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Hours of operation for marriage processing is 8-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. For more information, call 727-5246.

Controlled substances registration

For people with a Guam Controlled Substances registration that expired between March and August, the expiration date has been extended to Sept. 30.

According to officials, renewal applications and fees for these registrants are not required.

A controlled substances registration authorizes individuals to manufacture, distribute or dispense pharmaceutical controlled substances.

Any physician or institution seeking a new registration will still need to apply and pay all applicable fees. For more information, call the DPHSS Division of Environmental Health at 300-9568.

Routine medical, dental care

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as federal partners are recommending residents postpone routine medical or dental care “at this time to reduce the burden on the health care system."

Those whose medical treatments cannot be postponed should call their provider.