On Sunday, Frank Benavente took his two children up to Dededo’s community health center to receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine – the first day they could. What medical staff told the father from Maina after reviewing their vaccination cards shocked him.

“The lot numbers that were written down for the pediatric shot was actually a lot number for an adult vaccine,” he told The Guam Daily Post. “That raised some concerns between (the Department of) Public Health (and Social Services) and obviously myself as a parent, as to why their cards were written as if they got an adult vaccination.”

An internal government document, similar to a screening or intake form, recorded his children receiving their initial vaccines from a lot number of adult doses as well, according to Benavente.

Facing a worst-case scenario that an incorrect dosage was administered, officials investigated immediately.

According to Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson, an audit of the remaining vaccines in DPHSS’ inventory was conducted. The review found no discrepancies in either the total amounts of adult or pediatric doses left.

Carrera said this shows instead of an incorrect vaccine being given, an incorrect vaccine lot number was written on vaccine cards.

“There was a clerical error that was made, and we do acknowledge that and apologize to Mr. Benavente, his children and his family. But what’s important is his child got the correct dosage,” she told the Post. “It’s an isolated incident – in that we narrowed it down to one particular individual, a vaccinator.”

The department’s review showed a single nurse who administered vaccines at a Nov. 14 clinic in Dededo wrote down a lot number for adult vaccines when filling out information cards for children. Carrera didn’t have exact figures, but told the Post they estimate “about 30” children’s vaccine cards could have the clerical error.

One of the parents of those affected, according to both Benavente and Carrera, is Chima Mbakwem, chief public health officer at DPHSS. His acceptance of the department’s explanation of what happened helped assure Benavente that his children actually received the vaccine dose meant for them.

“He called me up last night and said that he 100% guarantees that my children are OK and they were given pediatric vaccinations,” he said Monday. “I’m going to take the chief at his word. They didn’t get sick from the initial shot, so it kind of looks like they got a pediatric shot. And that’s what I’m going to go with.”

Benavente is suggesting the government take extra steps to prevent “human error” to play a part in rolling out vaccines to the island’s younger population, like no longer hand-writing vaccination lot numbers for pediatric doses and for nurses to only administer shots for children or adults – not both.

“I just want the public to be aware. Be sure that your child is getting the correct vaccination. Ensure that the documents are all the same and they all match up, that the lot numbers are in fact what you received,” he said

Multiple redundancies are already in place to minimize the risk of any mistakes occurring when administering COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Carrera.

“There’s usually two people initially, one who opens the lot of vaccines and one that draws from the vial. Then you have another person who takes it to the dispensing table, and then you have your vaccinator. So you have several staff checking along the way – and that’s why it takes a lot of manpower and resources to run vaccination clinics,” she said. “And we do this because these are vaccines that are going into arms, so we have procedures to make sure these things don’t happen.”

Parents who took their child to the Dededo vaccination clinic on Sunday, Nov. 14 should be prepared to receive a replacement card with corrected information when taking them to get their second dose, according to Carrera. The department is also in the process of contacting families affected to let them know their children’s cards include a clerical error and need updating.

“There (were) 21 days between the first dose and their second vaccination. In that time, who was inputting information into a computer database? Or was anyone who received these documents reviewing them at the end of each workday? We have the amount of people to ensure these safety mechanisms are in place. It should have been caught before we returned on the 21st day,” Benavente said.