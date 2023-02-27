DPHSS warns of Reckitt formula recall

Recalled batches of ProSobee Simply Plant-Based infant formula have been identified on Guam and Public Health is urging parents to throw out any product or return it to the place it was purchased.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services informed the community Wednesday of the voluntary recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of two select batches of ProSobee 12.9 ounce, Simply Plant-Based infant formula produced by Reckitt.

"The infant formula is being recalled because of a possible cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis (an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine). Symptoms of sepsis and meningitis may include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), grunting breaths, and abnormal movements,” DPHSS said in its release.

Leilani Navarro, environmental public health officer supervisor with the Division of Environmental Health, on Thursday told the Guam Daily Post, “We conducted a recall investigation check and, based on the number we had as of yesterday at 5 p.m., … is 1,980 cans distributed from one company. But that company said they are not the sole distributor, so there may be other stores that got their shipment directly from U.S. vendors."

According to the release from DPHSS, to date, Ambros Inc. has confirmed it distributed the two recalled batches of Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula to 43 retail stores on Guam. Ambros Inc. immediately took action to pull remaining quantities of the affected products from these stores and is arranging for return of the recalled products to the manufacturer, according to department officials.

DPHSS, however, has not received any positive response from other distributors or retailers who may have the recalled product on their shelves.

Therefore, consumers are urged to check their products to verify if they are part of the recall.

"The batches that are being recalled can be identified by the product batch code of ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a 'Use By Date' of '1 Mar 2024,'” the department stated in the release.

DEH also said it is attempting to identify how many of the recalled Reckitt products have been sold to consumers.

“We’ve been trying since yesterday, but some of the stores, they have to go through their systems to double-check, so they are still trying to get that number,” she said.

To date, no reports of illness as a result of the potentially contaminated products have been received by DPHSS.

Consumers who have bought the recalled products are encouraged not to feed it to infants, but, instead to discard the item or return the item to the place of purchase. Any parents concerned over reactions to consumption of these identified products should contact their health care providers.

Although the recall has compounded an ongoing supply shortage of infant formula nationally, DPHSS has reported that at least one at-risk population, clients of the federally backed WIC program, have not been impacted severely since interruptions began last year.