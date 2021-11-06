DPHSS weighs Nov. 20 for kids' vaccine drive

Tiyan High School, Okkodo High School and Father Duenas Memorial School are the three sites that are part of the tentative plan for community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11.

Department of Public Health and Social Services officials met with Guam Department of Education, Guam Catholic School System, and charter and private school administrators on Thursday to discuss the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine for children, said DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerero, a pediatrician and DPHSS interim chief medical officer, confirmed that officials are looking at those three schools which have been used previously for clinics as part of the pandemic response.

Carrera noted that the community vaccinations are expected to be held on Saturdays, with the first date tentatively set for Nov. 20.

“We’re looking at the weekends so we can minimize disruption of the classes,” she said, noting that’s the last thing education officials want to do, considering schools are challenged with ensuring children are learning as well as protecting the health and safety of students and staff.

Carrera said another meeting is scheduled with schools next week.

In addition to the schools, Annette Aguon, of DPHSS, said the vaccines also will be distributed at local clinics and other partners that have been working with DPHSS on the COVID-19 response these past two years. Aguon is the COVID-19 Epidemiology/Surveillance Branch lead and Bureau of Communicable Disease Control administrator.

News of the vaccination eligibility being extended to younger children comes as the island’s COVID-19 cases are seeing a downward trend.

On Friday, DPHSS reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 out of 974 people tested on Nov. 4. Of those, 21 cases were identified through contact tracing, according to the Joint Information Center.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals also is continuing to decline. There were 48 patients reported Friday. Down about half from the height of the surge. A breakdown of the patient data provided by the JIC shows:

• Four pediatric patients at Guam Memorial Hospital.

• Of the 48 patients, seven were in intensive care units and five require ventilators.

• There were an equal number of vaccinated and unvaccinated at 21 each. Two were too young to get vaccinated.

Community testing continues today, from 8 a.m. to noon at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan.

As of Friday, Guam had a total of 18,586 officially reported cases and 248 deaths. There are 2,557 cases in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 9.0, the lowest in several months.

Carrera noted that even with this decline, numbers are still high when compared to months prior to the spike when, on some days, DPHSS would report new cases in the single digits or even days when no new cases are confirmed out of tests analyzed. Reiterating Leon Guerrero's comments on easing restrictions for the holidays, it's promising, she said.

"As Dr. Bob had mentioned, that’s how it’s looking, (the cases) are trending downward," she said. She added that discussions on lifting restrictions will be based on data.

Guam started to see COVID-19 cases surge in July. The spike came around September when some days saw as many as 300 new COVID-19 cases - these numbers evened out as more Guamanians were being vaccinated. Guam was listed in the nation as having one of the highest vaccination rates and transmission rates - right around the same time.

DPHSS Director Art San Agustin sent a letter to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requesting assistance. A team has arrived in Guam to look at the infection and vaccination rates, as well as the number of COVID-19-related fatalities who were pronounced “dead on arrival" at local hospitals.