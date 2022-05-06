While the governor's office remains mum on whether the two-year-old public health emergency order would be extended further once it expires on June 3, Guam has been winding down its emergency response to COVID-19.

The free Tiyan testing site could soon shorten its schedule to between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., since that's when most people go there and because of decreased demand for testing, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said.

And by June, the Tiyan testing site could be closed down, but public and private clinics will continue to offer the testing, DPHSS incident commander Fernando Esteves said Thursday.

DPHSS also expects its COVID-19 genome sequencer and wastewater surveillance machine to be operational sometime in June, unless there are further "bureaucratic red tape" delays to acquire the key components.

Esteves said DPHSS plans to transition away from mobilizing the Guam National Guard by mid-June.

The Guam Guard's historic COVID-19 mission began in March 2020. Guardsmen have been responsible for vaccinating thousands of Guam residents and mobilizing other resources in support of the DPHSS COVID-19 emergency response.

Antibody treatment will continue at clinics, hospitals

COVID-19 vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatment will continue at public and private hospitals and clinics, DPHSS officials said. Antiviral pills will continue to be available at certain private pharmacies.

Since the coronavirus could be here for a long time, even with significantly fewer cases and hospitalizations, Guam residents have to learn how to live with COVID-19, DPHSS interim chief medical officer Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero said.

That could mean the continued wearing of masks in crowded areas, especially for older people and those with compromised immune systems, even if it's at the Chamorro Village outdoor Wednesday Night Market, he said.

Hospitals and clinics continue to require masks, he said, adding that there has been no declaration that the global pandemic is over.

As long as there is a pandemic, he reiterated, DPHSS will continue to recommend the wearing of masks.

"Obviously, we've got to learn how to live with COVID. COVID is going to be around for a long time," Dr. Leon Guerrero said during DPHSS's briefing with media partners.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, when announcing the lifting of the indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, gave a glimpse of what the new normal will be after living through the pandemic.

"If we are sick, I know we will remember to stay home and address our health. If we feel fine, but have symptoms, I know we will remember to wash our hands, wear our masks, and watch our distance," the governor said. "We can do all these things not because we have been trained, but because we know they are the right things to do for those we love and for our entire community."

Officials continue to urge full vaccination and booster shots.

DPHSS' Dr. Leon Guerrero said some parts of the U.S. have seen a new round of increases in cases, prompting them to bring back the indoor mask mandate.

Guam usually follows the states and Hawaii about four to six weeks later, he said.

'Red tape'

The $250,000 genome sequencing machine and the wastewater surveillance machine are on island, but the supplies and parts required after the needed modifications to make them usable for Guam are not here.

"Full disclosure. There's a delay right now with the wastewater. It’s just delay in terms of modification. I think it’s important to be transparent about the bureaucracy, so we have expectation management on the timeline," Esteves said.

When additional supplies are needed that are not originally budgeted for, DPHSS had to ask the federal grantor for a budget modification, and then the process goes back to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research and other agencies to order the material.

"Yes, it’s unfortunate there's some red tape, especially when you're dealing with federal grants that are supporting these initiatives. We have to make sure we follow that process to the T," Esteves said.

The genome sequencer identifies which COVID-19 variants are on Guam. The second machine is used to quantify SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater, and this has been in use across the United States.

2 dead-on-arrival cases

Hours after the DPHSS briefing, the Joint Information Center reported two more COVID-19-related cases of patients being pronounced dead on arrival. This brings Guam's total COVID-19-related death toll to 355 since March 2020.

Guam's seven-day rolling average is 30 cases. It went up to 68 on Tuesday, but that's a normal occurrence that day of the week when the Monday testing results are reported, DPHSS Surveillance Branch director Vince Campo said.

There's increased demand for testing on Mondays because there are limited testing sites on Saturdays and Sundays, he said.

DPHSS also takes note of major public events where mask-wearing and other protocols could be compromised, such as the Easter Week gatherings and the reopening of the Chamorro Village Wednesday Night Market.

There's usually a two-week lag time before any such increase in cases could be seen, Campo said.

Guam's seven-day rolling average for hospitalization is at 2.5%, which Campo said is way below the 10% threshold. "We are doing well," he said.