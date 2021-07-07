DPHSS works to minimize the spread of dengue virus

There have been no new cases of dengue on island since officials reported a locally transmitted case on June 21.

Department of Public Health and Social Services officials, in an update to the public via press release, said they’re continuing with surveillance and monitoring. The agency also has sprayed pesticides at homes, and at least one business and one school in areas considered breeding grounds for mosquitoes. More than 50 buildings have been sprayed thus far, officials stated.

While officials didn’t say what areas they’re focusing on specifically, the press release does note that DPHSS is working with the office of the Dededo mayor.

As part of Public Health's enhanced surveillance, adult and larval mosquitoes were collected from the area, and most were identified as Aedes albopictus, which is a known transmitter of dengue virus. These mosquitoes will be sent for pathogen testing to Public Health's nonprofit partners at the Puerto Rico Vector Control Unit.

In late 2019 to early 2020, Guam had about 22 known cases of dengue fever, 13 of which were considered locally acquired. The other nine were cases where residents had come from other countries.

The Division of Environmental Health has collaborated with Pacific Island Health Officers Regional Entomologist Dr. Limb Hapairai, who has provided guidance to the DEH response team.

“We are appreciative of the assistance Dr. Hapairai, and our partners in (the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity and Division of Vector-Borne Disease, have provided,” stated Tom Nadeau, DEH chief environmental public health officer.

DPHSS Division of Environmental Health, on June 22, started canvassing approximately 124 homes and buildings and disseminating educational materials about eliminating mosquito breeding sites and bite prevention, and to identify and eliminate sources of water that could potentially breed mosquitoes.

Consent from residences and business owners was obtained for those who elected to have their outdoor premises sprayed with pesticides.

As of July 2, a total of 52 buildings, including 50 residences, one school, and one retail store, were sprayed. DEH staff have been applying U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved pesticides in these areas, which target adult and larval mosquitoes.

Health screening of residents in the area of concern was conducted by DPHSS to identify individuals with dengue symptoms.

The Dededo Mayor’s Office contributed to the response by helping to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by clearing tires, white goods and other sources of water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs. The mayor’s office also urged residents within the areas of concern to remove any standing water and put screens on containers used to collect water for plants.

The dengue virus is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito and cannot spread directly from person to person. Anyone who lives in, or travels to, an area where dengue virus is found can get it from mosquito bites. To prevent local transmission, DPHSS advises that the community should avoid mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

Avoid infection

Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and pants. The mosquito that carries the dengue virus favors smaller areas of water, such as tires and empty containers.

A person infected with the dengue virus will usually have a fever for two to seven days. During the time that person has the fever, he or she can infect other mosquitoes with the dengue virus. The newly infected mosquito can then infect someone else through a bite.

Anyone with a fever and who believes they're infected should remain indoors, avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, and avoid going to work and/or school.

Individuals experiencing the following symptoms are encouraged to seek the attention of a health care provider: fever; aches and pains; rash; and mild bleeding usually around the nose or gums. Visit your nearest hospital emergency room if you experience any of the following symptoms of severe dengue fever: severe abdominal pain; persistent vomiting; significant bleeding; lethargy or restlessness. To diagnose dengue, a health care provider may order blood tests to look for dengue. A blood test is the only way to confirm the diagnosis.

