DPHSS: XBB COVID-19 variant not deadlier than other strains

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is reassuring the community that the XBB COVID-19 variant is not deadlier than previous variants of the virus.

Public Health released the notice in response to a message circulating around social media.

"According to DPHSS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, the XBB variant's severity rate does show the strain to be more contagious, but may not be as severe. Dr. Leon Guerrero reminds the community that COVID-19 is here to stay, and the best defense is to get the latest booster shot, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, and when possible, recommends social distancing and to wear your mask, especially for those over the age of 60 of for those with health issues," the notice stated.

The XBB 1.5 subvariant of the Omicron variant emerged late last year in the U.S. and spread rather quickly in the nation.

Public Health reminds the community that individuals can avail of COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at no cost, administered by the Bureau of Non-Communicable Disease Control at Suite 103 of the Terlaje Professional Building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, except holidays. The last call is at 1:30 p.m.

Bring your COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, who must provide a government photo ID and the minor's birth certificate. Legal guardians must present legal guardianship or power of attorney documents.