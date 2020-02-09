Richard Ybanez, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, began Friday night's oversight hearing with an apology to a packed hearing room.

"Before I came on board, those were the two goals that I mentioned in the media, that I want to fix both pools," Ybanez said.

The Dededo and Hagåtña pools were recently shut down following inspections by environmental and health officials. Both had issues with chlorination, among other concerns. Residents who used the pools complained that the waters were murky and greenish with low visibility. Ed Ching, the Guam Swimming Federation president, said some young athletes were complaining of their eyes and throats burning, and at least one person had reported an ear infection believed to have been caused by the swimming pool waters.

Ybanez said he’d taken advice from the agency contractor that the pools' chlorination levels were safe. He held up documents that he said were proof of their correspondence.

"The certified pool officer who works for the contractor assured me that the pools were safe, even if they were green," Ybanez said.

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency was ultimately contacted, as was the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The resulting inspections prompted him to close both pools, Ybanez said.

On Jan. 16, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency tested the Hagåtña pool and determined the chlorine levels were nearly three times higher than acceptable levels. The pool also tested positive for coliform, a common bacteria found in feces.

On Jan. 31, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Division of Environmental Health, sent inspectors to the Dededo pool at the request of Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee who received calls from constituents. According to the inspector's report, “the pool water was found to be murky and greenish in color."

Contractor hires certified pool operator, updates pool tech

The contractor, Canton Construction, was invited, according to Marsh, but was not present. Ybanez said Canton had been informed of the hearing. Canton has hired a new chief pool operator, nationally certified, who helped open the Hagåtña pool in April 2019, he added.

For the Dededo pool, Canton has reached out to a third party business for a different chemical, which has managed to clear the water.

"This chemical ... it managed to clear the water and the algae would just drop and they just vacuum, versus the previous chemicals they were using. It wasn't getting rid of the algae," Ybanez said.

The business also introduced to Canton a machine called a pulsar feeder, which automatically adjusts the chemical balance in the pool. This is currently installed in Dededo and is in the process of being installed in Hagåtña, Ybanez said.

The past practice was to manually feed chlorine into the pool, he added.

Dededo pool likely to reopen first

One gauge on the backwash controller for the filtration system at the Dededo pool still needs to be fixed before the pool can open. If the gauge ends up costing more than $1,000, then the department, per its contract with Canton, will have to find money to pay for it.

"I'm hoping it's less than a $1,000," Ybanez added.

If the part is over $1,000, it could take three weeks to a month to buy it, he said. If it’s less than a grand, Canton can buy it in a week or so. Parks and Rec needs $200,000 to fix the filtration at the Hagåtña pool.

The hearing continued past 7 p.m. Friday.