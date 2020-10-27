DPR: Lifeguard duties suspended after family members test positive

The lifeguards with the Department of Parks and Recreation have been temporarily pulled from their duties at the island's beaches after family members of two of the lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19.

DPR Director Roke Alcantara Sr. confirmed the positive cases with The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

He said his lifeguards have since been tested and continue to await the results before they can return to work.

'Swimming at their own risk'

"The Visitor Safety Officers hired by the Guam Visitors Bureau for park enforcement are informing beachgoers of no lifeguards available, and that they will be swimming at their own risk," said Alcantara.

DPR has a total of six lifeguards on its staff.