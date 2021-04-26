Two men were arrested for criminal trespass at Ipan Beach Park this past week.

According to a press release, at about 10 a.m. Saturday, Department of Parks and Recreation Park Patrol Officers arrested the man who had been “warned numerous times over the past year about camping in the park without a permit.”

“He was also counseled numerous times for litter violations. In accordance with Title 23, Chapter 3 of the Guam Administrative Rules and Regulations, violators of the rules and regulations may be expelled from the Park System. If the offender fails to comply with the expulsion and returns to the park, he/she may be arrested for Criminal Trespass,” the press release stated.

Officers had arrested a 40-year-old man at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Monday, April 26, for the same offense at the same park under the same circumstances, the release states. He was repeatedly warned and counseled for camping without a permit and litter violations.

Both arrestees were booked and released. Any further violations by these arrestees may result in an arrest and confinement, the release states.

Sen. Pedo Terlaje issued a statement Monday afternoon, promising more patrols for recreational spaces.

"Our beaches are for everyone's enjoyment and no one has the right to take advantage of this public space and trash our beaches. With the Park Ranger reserve program passed into law earlier this year, expect greater enforcement and more vigilance in our beaches and public parks," he said.

DPR issues camping permits to ensure someone is accountable for the clean up and the compliance of park rules and regulations for the duration of the permit. The permits are $30 a night with a refundable cleaning deposit. DPR reminds the public that the parks are for their leisure and enjoyment but the park rules need to be followed in order to preserve peace and or order which will result in more clean and beautiful parks.

The Guam Daily Post has inquired whether either of the arrested men are homeless, given allegations that the pair repeatedly violated camping laws. No clarification has been received as of 3:20 p.m.