A man was found conscious but unresponsive off the shoreline near the east parking lot of Paseo de Susana on Monday, according to Warren Pelletier, Department of Parks and Recreation acting director.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, a park patrol officer saw a man, who appeared to be in his mid-50s, laying on his back on the shoreline between boulders, Pelletier stated in a release.

The officer saw that the man was in an area exposed to the incoming water and that the man was conscious but not responsive.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The officer then called the Guam Fire Department. GFD medics transported the man to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where he was admitted into the intensive care unit.

At the time of the release, the man was in stable condition, according to Pelletier.