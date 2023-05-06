DPR will launch its new Adopt-a-Park program

Approximately 14 individuals and organizations want to participate in the new Adopt-a-Park program, a number of them past adopters, according to Jack Hattig III, deputy director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

“A number of them will be renewals from previous Adopt-a-Park agreements, so we’re happy to announce that. We are putting together the new Adopt-a-Park packet, which will include the application, contract information sheets and also some of the guidelines,” Hattig said.

“As you know, during COVID-19, everything slowed down,” Hattig told the Island Beautification Task Force in late April. “ A lot of our parks, of course, because of the restrictions, were not maintained as well as we possibly could have.”

Guam’s scenic views, including parks, are among the island’s major selling points to tourists.

Guam Green Growth, or G3, waste bins are included in the agreement, which means in addition to minor grounds maintenance of the adopted park, the organizations must maintain the waste bins, taking the trash and recyclables out and coordinating with iRecycle.

A number of the parks under DPR’s purview will be cleaned by contractor Guam Cleaning Masters, as are a number of the park restroom facilities, Hattig said.

As a perk to adopting a park, an organization gets first dibs on using the park, he added.

“In exchange for cleaning and taking care of all these things, we offer them to utilize the park free of charge. All they have to do is submit a schedule to us so that we can reserve the park for their use,” Hattig said.

At each park, a sign will be erected with the adopter’s information.

Hattig said he is finalizing the details with the DPR director in hopes of having the contracts and the program prepared to launch in June, to coincide with Parks and Recreation Month.

One of the projects taken on by an Adopt-a-Park organization is the main pavilion at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach.

"The Filipino Ladies Association, with the Lions Club District 204, is willing to put up $80,000 to renovate the main pavilion at Ypao. They plan on doing it from May 1 to the end of June. They’d like to complete it by then to have their legacy meeting there,” Parks and Rec Director Warren Pelletier said. “They were the ones that originally erected the main pavilion and did a renovation, like, 15 years after that so it’s in line with what they want to do and prepare the place for Parks and Rec."

DPR is working with DPW to get the permit process going, he said.

"It’s just a renovation to change the main gutters that have fallen off and collapsed. … A total spruce of the whole area … and light repair. So that’s in the works right now; we are ready to finalize that,” Pelletier said.

During the construction period, the main pavilion will be cordoned off, while all other pavilions will remain open for public use.

The playground at the beach park, which was adopted by IT&E, is closed off, deemed a hazard, Pelletier said.

“I reached out to IT&E to try to get it removed,” said Pelletier, who said he was advised by Stephanie Flores, Guam Clearing House administrator, on the next moves.

“We discussed what needs to happen to protect the public — that’s a very dangerous playground area — so we could do what we need to do to get that taken care of so no one gets hurt. Kids want to play on it and caution tape is not going to do nothing,” Flores said.