The Department of Public Works continues to wait for parts to replace and permanently repair traffic lights damaged by Typhoon Mawar, but there is an eight- to 10-month backlog on orders, according to Vince Arriola, agency director.

All traffic lights are in need of permanent repairs and replacements, he added. But in areas where mounted lights aren't operating, the matter is a power issue, Arriola said.

Traffic signal personnel from Honolulu were on Guam for a week and left June 24, Arriola said. They assisted Public Works crews in restoring traffic signals and were "extremely helpful," the director added.

Guam also received eight pallets of parts and supplies from Hawaii to help repair Guam's traffic lights, but more parts are needed to do full repairs and make replacements, Arriola said.

He previously said he believed "everything should be back to normal" within 30 days of the parts from Hawaii arriving, but he contextualized that by saying Public Works would first see what parts would be brought over.

Arriola also had said Public Works would pay for the assistance from Hawaii, but that it planned to claim those costs as part of disaster relief with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.