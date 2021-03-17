DPW addressing more derelict buildings

The Department of Public Works has inspected six buildings in the Tumon/Tamuning area, nine in Sinajana, six in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, six in Agana Heights and 31 in Agat as part of an ongoing government beautification initiative addressing derelict buildings on the island, according to DPW Director Vince Arriola.

"I'm a little surprised we haven't heard from the big villages, but I'll follow up with the mayors there as well. And these are just reports coming in from the mayors," Arriola said.

Public Works officials also inspect "on the spot" if they see what appears to be a derelict building as they travel through the villages, Arriola added. Overall, Public Works has inspected close to 70 buildings, including structures that department officials inspected on their own, without direction from mayors.

The program is going well, Arriola said during an Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting Tuesday, but it isn't moving as fast as he would like.

"We are having a few logistical issues," the director added before commenting later in the meeting that some mayors might also be hesitant to report on constituents.

"But it's really just going to benefit everybody. What I'll do is, let me follow up with some of the larger villages and see if we can get them to participate, because we know the houses and the buildings are out there," Arriola said.

There may be hundreds of derelict buildings on Guam and DPW will "try to hit every building that's out there," he added.

Out of the buildings identified in Tumon, one is being taken down while owners for two other buildings have taken responsibility and have begun addressing their old homes, according to Arriola.

Derelict buildings are essentially structures that appear to be safety or health hazards for the community. Public Works has the authority to issue a notice of violation to property owners along with a timeline for response, and then a timeline to act. If no action is taken, and the building is a clear concern, the government of Guam has the authority to secure the premise and later recover expenses from the property owner, according to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who heads the task force as chairman.

There hasn't been any pushback yet, Arriola said.

Some of these derelict buildings, despite the hazards that they are, are used by homeless Guamanians as shelters.

An old apartment building behind the Acanta Mall in Tumon is undergoing demolition, which began Sunday. This is the property Arriola identified during Tuesday's meeting as being taken down, and the homeless have been known to occupy the place. By Tuesday, there was only a pile of rubble and what remained of the building foundation.

It's unclear if DPW is working with the Guam Homeless Coalition or any other organization to speak with homeless individuals who may be occupying derelict and unsafe properties identified by Public Works.

Roque Alcantara, who heads the Department of Parks and Recreation, asked about government buildings Tuesday. The lieutenant governor said the law applied to government and private buildings.

Alcantara said there was a derelict building at the Hagåtña pool that he needed to get rid of, and also mentioned the casino structure at Paseo. Tenorio said the task force would work with DPW and perhaps engage rapid response teams to take the structures down. Alcantara said there is a modular home near the swimming pool the homeless are using.

"Let's talk, Roque, and let's take care of it. We take it down or we board it up. We'll get on it," Arriola said.