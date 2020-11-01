Behind Tumon's beautiful, white sandy beaches, hotels and luxury shopping centers lurk some of the island's most neglected and derelict properties, which could finally be forced to comply with building and safety codes or at least tidied up as part of a government beautification drive.

Five of these derelict Tumon properties were visited and assessed by Department of Public Works personnel Thursday, according to Public Works director Vincent Arriola.

Arriola said he is awaiting a staff report and recommendation before issuing notices of violation and notices to abate to the property owners.

The blighted properties assessed include one behind the Acanta Mall and two along Happy Landing Road, the DPW director said.

These properties have been abandoned for one reason or another, and the owners are unable or unwilling to fix them.

The DPW assessment of Tumon's derelict buildings came two days after Arriola presented to the Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting the latest efforts to address abandoned and derelict properties starting in Tumon.

A priority for the task force is ridding villages of neglected buildings that can be fire and safety hazards or devolve into drug dens.

Despite a red-hot real estate market, Tumon has several of these abandoned buildings that bring down the value of the properties around them.

Some are enveloped in a sea of trees, vegetation and debris, such that one can hardly see any building at all.

Guam Visitors Bureau officials have been working closely with DPW to rid the Tumon tourist district of blighted properties that they said are not only health and safety hazards but also leave tourists with a negative impression of the island.

Some of the abandoned properties, including those in Tumon, have also become shelters for homeless people. A problem the administration has been trying to address long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The DPW notices will provide property owners with information on what to do with their blighted property, which could include cleaning it up or securing it with a fence.

After Tumon, DPW will begin addressing derelict buildings in other villages so it's asking mayors to help identify neglected properties in their villages for assessment.