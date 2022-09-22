DPW bids out $2.5M traffic signal project

The Department of Public Works is soliciting bids for a $2.5 million traffic signal system upgrade project.

The project includes upgrades for eight traffic signal systems around the island.

It will also include four typical box type cable span wire systems at four intersections: Route 1/Route 6, Route 1/Route 4, Route 4/Route 15 and Route 4/Route 10.

Upgrades also include one mast-arm signal system at the Route 1/Aspinal Avenue intersection and one diagonal type cable span wire system at the Route 1/5th Street intersection.

"The project also includes replacement of traffic loop detectors at the Route 4/Chalan Canton Tutujan intersection and at the Route 1/Route 14A intersection, and installation of GPS clocks at various locations," Department of Public Works Director Vincent Arriola said.

The project is estimated to start in the second quarter of 2023, with a contract duration of 240 days. There will be limited disruption to traffic flow during the installation of traffic systems, according to Arriola.

"This is an upgrade and safety improvement project in line with Gov. (Lou) Leon Guerrero’s goal of having safer roads for the residents of Guam along with achieving the objective of using upgraded technology for better traffic flow. The intersections included in this project are long overdue for upgrades and therefore it was a priority to release this for procurement," Arriola said.

The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration through the Federal-Aid Highway Program. It is the first of three phases of projects.